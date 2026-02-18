Weekly Musings – Index Performance for the week ended 30 Jan, 2026

After witnessing a sharp selloff in the prior week, the Indian market recovered during the pre-budget week. Strong earnings and a healthy GDP outlook from the Economic Survey drove positive sentiment. Optimism on the India-EU trade deal added momentum. As a result, benchmark indices were up nearly 1%. Midcaps witnessed a strong rally and were up ~2.5%. However, FIIs remained sellers. During the week, FII outflows amounted to INR 731 crore. Also, VIX remained elevated at 15.1.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Gains On Metal Price Rally, India-EU Trade Deal and Pre-budget optimism
Weekly Performance: 0.9%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|30 Jan, 2026
|81947.3
|82430.8
|81941.0
|82269.8
|29 Jan, 2026
|82369.0
|82690.0
|81707.9
|82566.4
|28 Jan, 2026
|81892.4
|82504.0
|81814.8
|82344.7
|27 Jan, 2026
|81436.8
|82084.9
|81088.6
|81857.5
|26 Jan, 2026
|81537.7
|81537.7
|81537.7
|81537.7
|23 Jan, 2026
|82335.9
|82516.3
|81471.8
|81537.7
Source: BSE
The BSE SENSEX 30 index rose 0.9% in the week ended 30 January 2026 amid volatile trade and selective buying interest. A rally in metal/crude prices, pre-budget optimism and the India-EU trade deal were the key positives behind the index rally. On rising metal prices, metal stocks notched material gains. Pre-budget optimism in defence spending led to strong rallies in stocks like BEL. On the other hand, weakness in IT, FMCG and Pharma capped gains. The index hit a high of 82690.0 and a low of 81088.6 during the week. It closed at 82269.8 on 30 Jan, recording a weekly gain of 732.1 pts.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – A Healthy Rebound
Weekly Performance: 1.09%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|30 Jan, 2026
|25247.5
|25370.7
|25213.7
|25320.7
|29 Jan, 2026
|25345.0
|25458.2
|25159.8
|25418.9
|28 Jan, 2026
|25258.8
|25372.1
|25187.7
|25342.8
|27 Jan, 2026
|25063.3
|25246.7
|24932.5
|25175.4
|23 Jan, 2026
|25344.6
|25348.0
|25025.3
|25048.7
Source: NSE
Similar to SENSEX, higher metal/crude prices, pre-budget optimism and India-EU trade deal drove NIFTY 50 up by 1.09%. Commodity and defence-linked stocks witnessed material gains. On the other hand, IT services were an underperformer as FII outflows and moderation in sentiment after Wipro’s cautious outlook continued to impact it. Overall, the index hit a high of 25458.2 and a low of 24932.6 during the week. It closed at 25320.6 on 30 Jan, recording a weekly gain of 272.0 pts.
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – A Strong Bounceback
Weekly Performance: 2.25%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|30 Jan, 2026
|58151.6
|58628.8
|57769.4
|58432.0
|29 Jan, 2026
|58574.3
|58614.9
|58006.4
|58541.0
|28 Jan, 2026
|57714.9
|58508.9
|57678.6
|58438.6
|27 Jan, 2026
|57358.8
|57663.5
|56671.4
|57483.7
|23 Jan, 2026
|58410.3
|58416.2
|57048.9
|57145.7
Source: NSE
The NIFTY MIDCAP 100 index gained 2.25% in the week ended 30 January 2026. The outperformance was driven by pre-budget optimism and bottom-fishing opportunities after a sharp selloff in the previous week. The index hit a high of 58628.8 and a low of 56671.4 during the week. It closed at 58432.0 on 30 Jan, recording a weekly gain of 1286.3 pts.
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Metal Rally Lifts Small-Cap Sentiment
Weekly Performance: 3.22%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|30 Jan, 2026
|16739.6
|16946.8
|16565.7
|16879.1
|29 Jan, 2026
|16880.0
|16888.8
|16692.9
|16825.0
|28 Jan, 2026
|16511.3
|16817.2
|16489.2
|16791.0
|27 Jan, 2026
|16445.3
|16493.5
|16186.8
|16419.3
|23 Jan, 2026
|16765.4
|16770.8
|16326.4
|16352.8
Source: NSE
The NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 index surged 3.22% in the week ended 30 January 2026, outperforming broader indices after the sharp sell-off in the prior week. The rebound was driven largely by strong gains in commodity and defence-related stocks. The index hit a high of 16946.8 and a low of 16186.8 during the week. It closed at 16879.1 on 30 Jan, recording a weekly gain of 526.3 pts.
NIFTY BANK INDEX – Healthy Earnings and Low NPAs spark the rally
Weekly Performance: 1.95%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|30 Jan, 2026
|59542.2
|59906.9
|59501.8
|59610.4
|29 Jan, 2026
|59416.2
|60060.7
|59339.0
|59957.9
|28 Jan, 2026
|59575.6
|59699.9
|59240.1
|59598.8
|27 Jan, 2026
|58366.1
|59436.8
|58121.6
|59205.4
|26 Jan, 2026
|58473.1
|58473.1
|58473.1
|58473.1
|23 Jan, 2026
|59305.1
|59400.1
|58346.2
|58473.1
Source: NSE
The NIFTY BANK index rose 1.95% in the week ended 30 January 2026, outperforming the broader market. The week started on a strong note with Axis Bank delivering an earnings surprise. The healthy earnings, along with analysis in the Economic Survey about NPAs being at a multi-decade low, led to a healthy rally in Indian banks. For the week, the index hit a high of 60060.7 and a low of 58121.6 during the week. It closed at 59610.4 on 30 Jan, recording a weekly gain of 1137.3 pts.
NIFTY IT INDEX – IT Stocks Remain Under Pressure
Weekly Performance: -0.53%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|30 Jan, 2026
|38262.6
|38262.6
|37704.4
|38036.1
|29 Jan, 2026
|38601.9
|38635.6
|38063.4
|38431.3
|28 Jan, 2026
|38583.1
|38792.6
|38433.4
|38725.4
|27 Jan, 2026
|38482.9
|38677.6
|38074.8
|38566.1
|26 Jan, 2026
|38238.5
|38238.5
|38238.5
|38238.5
|23 Jan, 2026
|38513.7
|38576.6
|38149.3
|38238.5
Source: NSE
The NIFTY IT index declined 0.53% in the week ended 30 January 2026, underperforming the broader market. While IT stocks rallied post Infosys’ results, they have been witnessing a correction since Wipro’s lacklustre results. In addition, structural worries over the impact of AI on manual coding-related work continue to be a headwind. Overall, the index hit a high of 38792.6 and a low of 37704.4 during the week. It closed at 38036.1 on 30 Jan, recording a weekly loss of -202.4 pts.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Crude Strength Drives Solid Weekly Gains
Weekly Performance: 4.29%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|30 Jan, 2026
|11809.9
|11853.0
|11710.5
|11791.7
|29 Jan, 2026
|11797.2
|11905.5
|11752.7
|11855.0
|28 Jan, 2026
|11429.9
|11782.9
|11413.4
|11762.9
|27 Jan, 2026
|11341.0
|11414.2
|11237.4
|11376.5
|23 Jan, 2026
|11477.2
|11477.8
|11292.6
|11306.6
Source: NSE
The NIFTY OIL & GAS index surged 4.29% in the week ended 30 January 2026, emerging as one of the top-performing sectoral indices. Gains were driven by firm crude oil prices, which supported buying interest across energy stocks. However, intermittent volatility capped sharper upside despite the strong weekly performance. Overall, crude-linked tailwinds helped the index outperform broader market trends. The index hit a high of 11905.6 and a low of 11237.4 during the week. It closed at 11791.7 on 30 Jan, recording a weekly gain of 485.1 pts.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – FMCG Slides
Weekly Performance: -0.86%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|30 Jan, 2026
|50420.5
|51339.4
|50311.5
|51215.2
|29 Jan, 2026
|50971.4
|51002.0
|50076.1
|50523.9
|28 Jan, 2026
|51449.8
|51579.2
|50510.6
|50985.4
|27 Jan, 2026
|51692.2
|51741.4
|51126.8
|51349.8
|26 Jan, 2026
|51662.1
|51662.1
|51662.1
|51662.1
|23 Jan, 2026
|52135.6
|52217.5
|51594.1
|51662.1
Source: NSE
The NIFTY FMCG index declined 0.86% in the week ended 30 January 2026, underperforming the broader market. The index faced consistent selling pressure as investor preference shifted towards other sectors. The index hit a high of 52217.5 and a low of 50076.1 during the week. It closed at 51215.2 on 30 Jan, recording a weekly loss of -446.9 pts.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.