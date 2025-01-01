|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Please refer the attached file Please refer the attached file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 31st July 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited the Trading Window has been closed from 1st July 2024 to 2nd August 2024 (both days inclusive). This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.mahindra.com You are requested to kindly note the same. This is for your information. Please refer the attached file Please refer enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results & A.G.M. Please refer the attached file. Re-appointment of the following Directors: 1. Mr. Haigreve Khaitan (DIN: 00005290) as an Independent Director; 2. Ms. Shikha Sharma (DIN: 00043265) as an Independent Director; 3. Dr. Anish Shah (DIN: 02719429) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer); 4. Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar (DIN: 00046823) as Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited the Trading Window has been closed from 1st January 2024 to 16th February 2024 (both days inclusive). This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.mahindra.com You are requested to kindly note the same. This is for your information. Please refer the attached file Appointment of Ms. Padmasree Warrier (DIN: 10387032), Appointment of Mr. Ranjan Pant (DIN: 00005410) and Appointment of Mr. Sat Pal Bhanoo (DIN: 10482731) as Additional Directors w.e.f. 17th May, 2024. Please refer the attached file Appointment of Directors: Appointment of Ms. Padmasree Warrior (DIN: 10387032), Appointment of Mr. Ranjan Pant (DIN: 00005410) and Appointment of Mr. Sat Pal Bhanoo (DIN: 10482731) as Additional Directors w.e.f. 17th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 2nd February, 2024, basis the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Resignation of Mr. Manoj Bhat as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company designated as Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from close of 16th May, 2024, on account of his transition to a new role within the Mahindra Group. 2. Appointment of Mr. Amarjyoti Barua as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, designated as Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 17th May, 2024. Further, with effect from 17th May, 2024, Further, with effect from 17th May, 2024, Mr. Amarjyoti Barua (having contact details as barua.amarjyoti@mahindra.com) would act as one of the Key Managerial Personnel authorised for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to the stock exchange(s) under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations in place of Mr. Manoj Bhat. The other Key Managerial Personnel authorised for the purpose of determining materiality and making disclosures under the Listing Regulations would remain unchanged. The details as required under Clause 7 and 7C of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure 1. The letter of resignation received from Mr. Manoj Bhat containing detailed reasons for the resignation is enclosed as Annexure 2. The Press Release being issued in this regard is also attached herewith. The Board Meeting held on 2nd February, 2024 concluded at 9.50 a.m.
In the tractor segment, M&M saw a solid 20% growth and sold 22,943 units last month against 19,138 units in December 2023.Read More
Ultrogen Hybren will be a subsidiary of Mahindra Susten, which is part of Mahindra Holdings (MHL), and will strive to become an Independent Power Producer (IPP).Read More
M&M also announced that it would invest ₹12,000 crore in MEAL over the next three years and plans to do so by March 31, 2027.Read More
The warranty would be three years on the provided electric vehicle panels. Delivery for the EV panels is due within 60 days from the contract date.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.Read More
The entry-level BE 6e and XEV 9e models are priced at ₹18.9 Lakh and ₹21.9 Lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).Read More
Over the coming years, M&M intends to introduce three to five additional models built on the same vehicle architecture.Read More
In comparison to the 87,839 cars sold in September 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) total auto sales increased 10.03% month over month in October 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
The companies plan to utilize existing production facilities in Chakan, Pune, owned by both SAVWIPL and Mahindra, for the manufacturing of these new vehicles.Read More
