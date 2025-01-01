Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 31st July 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited the Trading Window has been closed from 1st July 2024 to 2nd August 2024 (both days inclusive). This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.mahindra.com (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Final Dividend & Audited Results & A.G.M. Re-appointment of the following Directors: 1. Mr. Haigreve Khaitan (DIN: 00005290) as an Independent Director; 2. Ms. Shikha Sharma (DIN: 00043265) as an Independent Director; 3. Dr. Anish Shah (DIN: 02719429) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer); 4. Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar (DIN: 00046823) as Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited the Trading Window has been closed from 1st January 2024 to 16th February 2024 (both days inclusive). This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.mahindra.com Appointment of Ms. Padmasree Warrior (DIN: 10387032), Appointment of Mr. Ranjan Pant (DIN: 00005410) and Appointment of Mr. Sat Pal Bhanoo (DIN: 10482731) as Additional Directors w.e.f. 17th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

