Mahindra group rejigs senior leadership

22 Apr 2025 , 07:32 AM

Mahindra group informed the bourses and exchanges that it is restructuring its leadership positions across its various businesses. The company announced the appointment of Hemant Sikka, present President of the Farm Equipment Sector, as MD & CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL).

Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Division, shall be appointed as President of Farm Equipment Business (FEB) and R Velusamy, Current President Automotive Technology and Product Development shall be new President of the Automotive Business (AB), stated the company in its filing with the exchanges.

M&M Group CEO & Managing Director, Anish Shah commented that these leadership appointments will allow the company to have strong proven leaders running the company’s key businesses. Their expertise will allow the company to avail significant growth and greater value for the customers and shareholders.

The company informed that Sikka, President of the Farm Equipment Sector (FES) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has stepped down from his current position. His resignation is effective May 4, 2025.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) board informed the bourses of the appointment of Sikka as MD & CEO.

On the other hand, company said that CEO Ram Swaminathan is stepping down to pursue other professional interests.

M&M onboarded Nakra in 1995 and holds a proven track record of creating a turnaround of the auto business with successful product launches.

Veluswamy was appointed by Mahindra & Mahindra in 1996, and after successfully creating world-class powertrains has been pivotal in development and successful launch of several ICE flagships.

