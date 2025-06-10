iifl-logo
Mahindra & Mahindra infuses ₹1,652 Crore in Mahindra Finance

10 Jun 2025 , 12:36 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has increased its stake in Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL). It is a non-listed subsidiary of the company. The company has increased stake through purchase of stake under via rights issue.

M&M has received 8.52 Crore equity shares at ₹194 per share as part of ₹2,996 Crore rights issue. The company has acquired the stake at ₹1,652 Crore, including the company’s right entitlement and additional shares.

After the allotment of rights issue, M&M’s stake in MMFSL has increased from existing 52.16% to 52.49%. Its total shareholding in the company has increased from 64.44 Crore shares to 72.96 Crore shares.

Mahindra also informed that MMFSL’s rights issue has secured approval from the rights issue committee. The committee approved the allotment of 15.44 Crore fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each to eligible shareholders on June 9, 2025. 

For FY25, MMFSL said that its standalone revenue stood at ₹16,018.95 Crore. It posted a consolidated revenue of ₹18,463.10 Crore.

The business has a standalone net worth of ₹19,812.23 Crore as of March 31, 2025. Its consolidated net worth was ₹21,572.98 Crore.

At around 11.01 AM, Mahindra & Mahindra was trading marginally higher at ₹3,090.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,087.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,106.90, and ₹3,085.60, respectively.

