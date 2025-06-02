iifl-logo
Mahindra & Mahindra May Sales Rise 17% YoY to 84,110 Units

2 Jun 2025 , 04:25 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced that it has registered a 17% growth in terms of total vehicle sales, with May 2025 witnessing 84,110 units sold as against the year before. In the utility vehicles space, the company sold 52,431 units in the domestic market, up 21% YoY from 43,218 units in May 2024. The robust rise is indicative of sustained interest in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) offerings.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, said that it has witnessed farmers and real estate developers turning entrepreneurs and deploying a fleet of E-RICKs to provide last mile connectivity to our citizens.

In the tractor category of the company, Mahindra sold 38,914 units in the domestic market in May 2025 against 35,237 units in May 2024 indicating revival of rural demand. The total tractor sales, including exports, grew to 40,643 units last month, as against 37,109 units in the year-ago month. The company anticipated continued traction in tractor demand driven by a good monsoon season and support from government schemes.

“An early and above normal Southwest monsoon will be beneficial for kharif sowing and benefit rural sentiment,” Veejay Nakra, President, Farm Equipment Sector, said. Furthermore, increased minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and other kharif crops, improved reservoir position, targets set for record foodgrain production and new agri-schemes, will lead to more investments in farm equipment by the farmers, he added. This along with the other factors are expected to stimulate tractor sales over the next few months and will further solidify Mahindra’s strong position in the Tractor and Farm Implements category.”

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

