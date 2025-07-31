Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 net profit zooms ~24% to ₹4,083 Crore

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced a 24% year-on-year growth in its Q1FY26 consolidated net profit at ₹4,083 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a net profit of ₹3,283 Crore.

The company said that its revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹45,436 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, this was 23% higher on a year-on-year basis against ₹37,010 Crore.

The company said that auto and farm businesses posted a strong growth trajectory on higher margins, with profits registering 20% growth.

Financial services assets under management (AUM) were 15% higher, while Tech Mahindra (TechM) witnessed margin expansion, with EBIT expanding 260 basis points (bps).

The business’s growth unit, Mahindra Logistics, witnessed strong revenue growth momentum with a 14% jump. Furthermore, it announced that Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) registered 10% growth in its room inventory.

TechM is seeing strong momentum on deal wins.

During the quarter under review, the company registered sales of 2,47,249 units. This marks a 17% increase against 2,11,550 units in the previous comparable period. Tractor sales registered a 10% growth on a year-on-year basis to 1,32,964 units in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

