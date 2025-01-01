iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd AGM

3,049.5
(1.66%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:26 PM

M & M CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM31 Jul 202416 May 2024
Please refer the attached file. Pl refer enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Please refer enclosed file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Please refer enclosed file Please refer enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

M & M: Related News

Mahindra Sales Soar 16% in December 2024

Mahindra Sales Soar 16% in December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|05:24 PM

In the tractor segment, M&M saw a solid 20% growth and sold 22,943 units last month against 19,138 units in December 2023.

Read More
Mahindra Launches Ultrogen Hybren to Boost Renewable Energy Goals

Mahindra Launches Ultrogen Hybren to Boost Renewable Energy Goals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|05:05 PM

Ultrogen Hybren will be a subsidiary of Mahindra Susten, which is part of Mahindra Holdings (MHL), and will strive to become an Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Read More
M&M Revises BII's Investment in Mahindra Electric to ₹1,850 Crore

M&M Revises BII's Investment in Mahindra Electric to ₹1,850 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|04:57 PM

M&M also announced that it would invest ₹12,000 crore in MEAL over the next three years and plans to do so by March 31, 2027.

Read More
Saakshi MedTech Wins ₹250 Crore EV Panel Deal with Mahindra & Mahindra

Saakshi MedTech Wins ₹250 Crore EV Panel Deal with Mahindra & Mahindra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|10:53 AM

The warranty would be three years on the provided electric vehicle panels. Delivery for the EV panels is due within 60 days from the contract date.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

Read More
Mahindra plans injecting ₹4,500 Crore for two new electric brands

Mahindra plans injecting ₹4,500 Crore for two new electric brands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|02:35 PM

The entry-level BE 6e and XEV 9e models are priced at ₹18.9 Lakh and ₹21.9 Lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

Read More
M&M Eyes Lifestyle EV Segment

M&M Eyes Lifestyle EV Segment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|01:26 PM

Over the coming years, M&M intends to introduce three to five additional models built on the same vehicle architecture.

Read More
Mahindra & Mahindra Accelerates Sales, Up 20% in October

Mahindra & Mahindra Accelerates Sales, Up 20% in October

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

In comparison to the 87,839 cars sold in September 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) total auto sales increased 10.03% month over month in October 2024.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More
Mahindra & Skoda Auto to Finalize 50:50 Joint Venture for Electric SUVs

Mahindra & Skoda Auto to Finalize 50:50 Joint Venture for Electric SUVs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|10:25 AM

The companies plan to utilize existing production facilities in Chakan, Pune, owned by both SAVWIPL and Mahindra, for the manufacturing of these new vehicles.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.