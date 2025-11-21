Mahindra to Unveil Two New EVs Next Week as It Prepares for a Major Scale-Up

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to speed up its electric-vehicle programme, with Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar confirming that the company is now ready for a scale-up phase. He said the auto major has reached a point where it can confidently move into higher rollout volumes.

Addressing recent market speculation around a single upcoming EV launch, Jejurikar clarified that Mahindra will introduce two new electric vehicles next week. The launches are scheduled for November 26 and 27. He noted that expectations were centred around one model, while the company had actually lined up two products.

Jejurikar explained that Mahindra’s EV strategy has progressed gradually. Over the past six months, the focus has been on strengthening channel readiness, improving back-end processes, and enhancing quality and software systems. He said this period of preparation included phasing out some models to allow the ecosystem to stabilise.

With the internal capabilities now in place, Jejurikar expects EV volumes to show meaningful improvement from January onwards. This aligns with Mahindra’s earlier plan to achieve monthly sales in the range of four thousand to five thousand units.

On the internal-combustion engine side, Mahindra is also setting up a long-term product pipeline. The new iQ platform, introduced on August 15, will form the base for a series of future ICE models that are planned from 2027. Jejurikar said four concepts have been developed under this platform and presented to investors.

Jejurikar described the recent GST cut as a pivotal move for the automobile sector. He said the reduction has made the most immediate difference to segments that rely on commercial operators. A ten percent price drop has a direct effect on ownership costs, which is driving stronger demand in these categories.

He added that SUV demand has remained solid even after the festive period. The GST revision has also influenced Mahindra’s view on the agriculture machinery sector, prompting the company to raise its five-year industry growth outlook from seven percent to nine percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra recently reported a thirty-one percent year-on-year jump in SUV sales, marking its strongest monthly growth so far. The company attributed this performance to continued demand and strong traction for new launches.

