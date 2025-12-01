Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 19% Growth in November Auto Sales

Mahindra and Mahindra reported overall sales of 92,670 vehicles in November 2025, indicating a steady 19% rise over the same month last year. The update includes domestic numbers and export dispatches.

The company’s SUV portfolio continued to lead its performance, with 56,336 units sold in the domestic market. Demand remained strong across most models, helping the utility vehicle segment register 22% growth. Taking exports into account, Mahindra delivered 57,598 SUVs in total during the month, pointing to firm traction in international markets as well.

In the commercial vehicle category, Mahindra recorded 24,843 domestic sales, up 17% from last year. Growth was broad-based across small and medium commercial vehicles, supported by transport and infrastructure activity.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Division, said the company saw healthy demand across its portfolio in November. He also noted that Mahindra marked one year of its Electric Origin SUV lineup, alongside the launch of two new electric SUVs the XEV 9S seven-seater and the BE 6 Formula E Edition, a model themed around Mahindra’s Formula E motorsport programme.

For the passenger vehicle business, utility vehicles continued to dominate volumes. The cumulative performance for the financial year stood at 4,25,530 units, higher than 3,60,936 units recorded during the same period last year.

Among commercial vehicles, the LCV below 2 tonne range saw sales of 3,255 units, while the 2 to 3.5 tonne LCV category reported a sharp increase with 21,588 units sold in November 2025.

The company also sold 8,568 three wheelers, including its electric models, marking a 7% rise compared with November 2024.On the export front, Mahindra shipped 2,923 vehicles, a 5% improvement, taking the year-to-date export count to 27,241 units.

Mahindra, founded in 1945, continues to be a large diversified group with interests across automotive, farm equipment, technology services, financial services, renewable energy and logistics. The company reaffirmed its focus on new technology, electrification and global expansion.

