Mahindra Launches XEV 9S Three Row Electric SUV in India

Mahindra has rolled out the XEV 9S, a new electric SUV designed with three rows and seven seats. It is built on the company’s INGLO platform and is the first time Mahindra has created a mass market EV in this size and seating category.

With this launch, Mahindra has moved into the mass premium EV space. The company pointed out that the XEV 9S stands alone in its segment since there is no other three row electric SUV currently offered at this scale in the Indian market.

Buyers will get three battery choices: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh. These packs are offered across multiple trims that Mahindra refers to as Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three and Pack Three Above.

Prices begin at ₹19.95 lakh for the 59 kWh Pack One Above. The top variant, Pack Three Above with the 79 kWh battery, is priced at ₹29.45 lakh. All prices are ex showroom.

Customers can choose optional home chargers. The 7.2 kW unit costs ₹50,000 and the 11.2 kW fast charger is priced at ₹75,000.

Test drives will commence on December 5. Mahindra will start taking bookings on January 14, 2026, and the first deliveries are set for January 23, 2026.

Rajesh Jejurikar, who heads Mahindra’s Auto and Farm Sector, said the company has put together a 6000 member team in just three years as part of its wider EV strategy.

He said Mahindra is not worried about internal overlap between its five seat and seven seat EVs, pointing to the quick sell out of the BE 6 Batman Edition, where all 999 units were booked within minutes.

Jejurikar added that Mahindra is actively evaluating additional models. He expects the XEV 9S to draw strong demand in northern markets, particularly Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

The company is working toward expanding its EV production capacity to one lakh units a year by March 2026. In the second quarter, electric models made up 8.7 percent of Mahindra’s overall sales, ahead of the industry average of about 5 percent.

Design and Dimensions

The exterior closely follows the form of the XEV 9e. It features a closed off front section, connected DRLs, triangular LED headlamps and a long, upright silhouette. The rear gets smoked tail lamps.

The wheelbase measures 2,762 mm and ground clearance stands at 219 mm. Height is rated at 1,745 mm. When the third row is folded, the boot can hold 527 litres. The frunk offers an additional 150 litres.

Interior and Equipment

Inside, the SUV gets a wide triple screen layout on the dashboard. Two more displays are provided for second row passengers. All variants include sliding and reclining second row seats, a panoramic sunroof that opens, and support for bring your own device connectivity.

Premium variants offer an AR based head up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, Boss mode for seat controls, ambient lighting, ADAS features, auto parking functions and a driver drowsiness warning system.

Battery, Range and Performance

The XEV 9S offers three battery packs. The 59 kWh version has an ARAI certified range of 521 km. The 70 kWh unit delivers 600 km, while the 79 kWh pack offers up to 679 km.

Fast charging up to 175 kW is supported.

Power comes from electric motors tuned to either 228 bhp or 282 bhp, both delivering 380 Nm of torque.

The 59 kWh model does the 0 to 100 kph sprint in 7.7 seconds. The more powerful versions complete the run in 7 seconds. The SUV has a top speed of 202 kph.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com