Mahindra & Mahindra posts 21% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. posted results for the quarter ended September 2025 on Tuesday, November 4. The business said that it logged a consolidated revenue of ₹33,422 Crore for the quarter ended September 2025. This was 21.30% y-o-y higher than the same quarter of previous year.
The business said that the net profit for the quarter jumped to ₹4,521 Crore. This was an 18% y-o-y growth compared to the same quarter of previous year.
The business said that it registered an EBITDA growth of 23% on a y-o-y basis at ₹4,862 Crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter under review stood at 14.50%. In the previous corresponding quarter it was reported at 14.30%.
The auto and farm businesses gained market share and witnessed improved profitability. SUV revenue share increased by 390 basis points on a year-on-year basis, while the light commercial vehicle (LCV, <3.5T) segment jumped by 100 basis points.
In tractors, the company witnessed an increase of 50 basis points to 43%. The auto standalone PBIT margin (excluding eSUV contract manufacturing) witnessed an improvement of 80 basis points to 10.3%, while core tractor PBIT margin expanded by 190 basis points to 20.6%.
The business posted a strong cash generation in its first half, registering over ₹10,000 Crore.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.