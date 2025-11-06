Mahindra & Mahindra posts 21% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. posted results for the quarter ended September 2025 on Tuesday, November 4. The business said that it logged a consolidated revenue of ₹33,422 Crore for the quarter ended September 2025. This was 21.30% y-o-y higher than the same quarter of previous year.

The business said that the net profit for the quarter jumped to ₹4,521 Crore. This was an 18% y-o-y growth compared to the same quarter of previous year.

The business said that it registered an EBITDA growth of 23% on a y-o-y basis at ₹4,862 Crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter under review stood at 14.50%. In the previous corresponding quarter it was reported at 14.30%.

The auto and farm businesses gained market share and witnessed improved profitability. SUV revenue share increased by 390 basis points on a year-on-year basis, while the light commercial vehicle (LCV, <3.5T) segment jumped by 100 basis points.

In tractors, the company witnessed an increase of 50 basis points to 43%. The auto standalone PBIT margin (excluding eSUV contract manufacturing) witnessed an improvement of 80 basis points to 10.3%, while core tractor PBIT margin expanded by 190 basis points to 20.6%.

The business posted a strong cash generation in its first half, registering over ₹10,000 Crore.

