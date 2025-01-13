Tube Investments of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.34
19.31
19.29
19.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,951.1
3,273.16
2,682.02
2,273.85
Net Worth
3,970.44
3,292.47
2,701.31
2,293.13
Minority Interest
Debt
513.23
501.68
380.9
345.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.31
16.11
22.59
25.82
Total Liabilities
4,498.98
3,810.26
3,104.8
2,664.86
Fixed Assets
1,317.44
1,091.19
1,078.7
1,123.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,625.7
2,041.14
1,666.27
1,534.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.11
19.73
20.56
28.43
Networking Capital
480.61
544.08
334.45
-30.21
Inventories
637.71
604.37
647.88
514.14
Inventory Days
37.18
44.09
Sundry Debtors
931.81
688.22
761.23
576.43
Debtor Days
43.69
49.43
Other Current Assets
188.37
351.17
208.49
160.8
Sundry Creditors
-1,149.51
-963.4
-1,161.81
-1,163.21
Creditor Days
66.68
99.76
Other Current Liabilities
-127.77
-136.28
-121.34
-118.37
Cash
55.12
114.12
4.82
8.74
Total Assets
4,498.98
3,810.26
3,104.8
2,664.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.