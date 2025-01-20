iifl-logo-icon 1
Tube Investments of India Ltd Key Ratios

3,457.25
(1.42%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:34:59 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

105.89

28.05

-5.51

11.89

Op profit growth

125.89

9.71

41.93

1.12

EBIT growth

163.81

-0.72

57.81

-4.58

Net profit growth

179.32

-10.14

107.84

-12.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.44

10.43

12.17

8.1

EBIT margin

9.52

7.43

9.58

5.74

Net profit margin

6.13

4.52

6.44

2.93

RoCE

22.24

12.35

20.28

13.08

RoNW

7.33

3.52

5.09

2.99

RoA

3.58

1.88

3.41

1.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

51.38

15.8

16.67

8.29

Dividend per share

3.5

3.5

3.5

1.75

Cash EPS

21.72

1.27

6.44

-0.32

Book value per share

159.02

112.63

92.27

67.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

31.53

75.41

16.44

27.02

P/CEPS

74.56

930.95

42.55

-683.05

P/B

10.18

10.57

2.97

3.3

EV/EBIDTA

20.46

34.67

8.62

11.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

22.26

Tax payout

-14.16

-19.38

-21.15

-25.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.64

54.09

46.93

47.62

Inventory days

35.5

50.03

50.69

54.16

Creditor days

-77.65

-101.07

-74.09

-69.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-20.47

-9.85

-15

-4.93

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.64

0.21

0.58

Net debt / op. profit

0.2

2.2

0.65

1.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.44

-59.86

-56.91

-59.63

Employee costs

-8.34

-11.68

-12.36

-11.19

Other costs

-13.76

-18.01

-18.53

-21.06

