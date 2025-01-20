Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
105.89
28.05
-5.51
11.89
Op profit growth
125.89
9.71
41.93
1.12
EBIT growth
163.81
-0.72
57.81
-4.58
Net profit growth
179.32
-10.14
107.84
-12.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.44
10.43
12.17
8.1
EBIT margin
9.52
7.43
9.58
5.74
Net profit margin
6.13
4.52
6.44
2.93
RoCE
22.24
12.35
20.28
13.08
RoNW
7.33
3.52
5.09
2.99
RoA
3.58
1.88
3.41
1.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
51.38
15.8
16.67
8.29
Dividend per share
3.5
3.5
3.5
1.75
Cash EPS
21.72
1.27
6.44
-0.32
Book value per share
159.02
112.63
92.27
67.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
31.53
75.41
16.44
27.02
P/CEPS
74.56
930.95
42.55
-683.05
P/B
10.18
10.57
2.97
3.3
EV/EBIDTA
20.46
34.67
8.62
11.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
22.26
Tax payout
-14.16
-19.38
-21.15
-25.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.64
54.09
46.93
47.62
Inventory days
35.5
50.03
50.69
54.16
Creditor days
-77.65
-101.07
-74.09
-69.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.47
-9.85
-15
-4.93
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.64
0.21
0.58
Net debt / op. profit
0.2
2.2
0.65
1.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.44
-59.86
-56.91
-59.63
Employee costs
-8.34
-11.68
-12.36
-11.19
Other costs
-13.76
-18.01
-18.53
-21.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.