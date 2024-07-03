Tube Investments of India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,782.51
4,433.69
4,345
4,053.19
4,169.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,782.51
4,433.69
4,345
4,053.19
4,169.26
Other Operating Income
142.04
144.23
145.11
143.75
136.36
Other Income
70.69
64.74
83.37
609.32
81.06
Total Income
4,995.24
4,642.66
4,573.48
4,806.26
4,386.68
Total Expenditure
4,434.43
4,049.55
4,045.14
3,728.07
3,765.88
PBIDT
560.81
593.11
528.34
1,078.19
620.8
Interest
16.24
15.71
14.99
13.45
13.08
PBDT
544.57
577.4
513.35
1,064.74
607.72
Depreciation
118.65
110.22
118.53
121.95
111.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
116.29
113.06
68.96
66.75
80.11
Deferred Tax
10.46
37.34
54.55
51.15
69.47
Reported Profit After Tax
299.17
316.78
271.31
824.89
346.19
Minority Interest After NP
92.38
89.98
81.78
293.14
80.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
206.79
226.8
189.53
531.75
266.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-4.21
551.07
2.86
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
206.79
226.8
193.74
-19.32
263.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.69
11.64
9.8
27.51
13.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
200
200
0
Equity
19.34
19.34
19.34
19.34
19.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.72
13.37
12.15
26.6
14.88
PBDTM(%)
11.38
13.02
11.81
26.26
14.57
PATM(%)
6.25
7.14
6.24
20.35
8.3
No Record Found
