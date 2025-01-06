Tube Investments of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
628.04
380.71
420.72
217.94
Depreciation
-145.03
-149.64
-160.71
-128.3
Tax paid
-152.87
-85.86
-87.31
-56.23
Working capital
307.16
-298.07
-75.48
-26.35
Other operating items
Operating
637.3
-152.86
97.22
7.05
Capital expenditure
158.77
74.33
436.5
155.13
Free cash flow
796.07
-78.52
533.72
162.19
Equity raised
4,480.71
3,694.91
2,557.63
2,214.02
Investing
131.79
905.54
57.12
-97.19
Financing
357.41
368.7
-369.67
201.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
32.81
Net in cash
5,765.98
4,890.63
2,778.8
2,513.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.