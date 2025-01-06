iifl-logo-icon 1
Tube Investments of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,489.6
(-3.33%)
Jan 6, 2025

Tube Investments FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

628.04

380.71

420.72

217.94

Depreciation

-145.03

-149.64

-160.71

-128.3

Tax paid

-152.87

-85.86

-87.31

-56.23

Working capital

307.16

-298.07

-75.48

-26.35

Other operating items

Operating

637.3

-152.86

97.22

7.05

Capital expenditure

158.77

74.33

436.5

155.13

Free cash flow

796.07

-78.52

533.72

162.19

Equity raised

4,480.71

3,694.91

2,557.63

2,214.02

Investing

131.79

905.54

57.12

-97.19

Financing

357.41

368.7

-369.67

201.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

32.81

Net in cash

5,765.98

4,890.63

2,778.8

2,513.05

