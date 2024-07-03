Tube Investments of India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11,989.92
10,774.67
8,777.69
3,205.87
3,530.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,989.92
10,774.67
8,777.69
3,205.87
3,530.9
Other Operating Income
410.3
411.82
332.65
144.61
188.48
Other Income
710.19
130.24
96.5
33.24
44.13
Total Income
13,110.41
11,316.73
9,206.84
3,383.72
3,763.51
Total Expenditure
10,902.52
9,808.35
8,012.23
3,007.91
3,268.34
PBIDT
2,207.89
1,508.38
1,194.61
375.81
495.17
Interest
37.27
31.03
62.38
24.57
24.73
PBDT
2,170.62
1,477.35
1,132.23
351.24
470.44
Depreciation
350.66
271.45
272.67
153.12
134.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
207.9
179.58
156.58
62.11
87.12
Deferred Tax
163.6
178.66
-62.84
-6.77
-4.8
Reported Profit After Tax
1,448.46
847.66
765.82
142.78
253.51
Minority Interest After NP
439.15
203.92
175.79
2.69
6.63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,009.31
643.74
590.03
140.09
246.88
Extra-ordinary Items
540.06
23.38
16.18
-13.02
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
469.25
620.36
573.85
153.11
246.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
52.22
33.39
30.58
7.46
13.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
200
200
200
0
Equity
19.34
19.31
19.29
19.27
18.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.41
13.99
13.6
11.72
14.02
PBDTM(%)
18.1
13.71
12.89
10.95
13.32
PATM(%)
12.08
7.86
8.72
4.45
7.17
