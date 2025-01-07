iifl-logo-icon 1
Tube Investments of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,473.7
(-0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,359.33

4,255.75

4,276.09

4,598.21

yoy growth (%)

49.42

-0.47

-7

11.91

Raw materials

-4,138.99

-2,506.32

-2,501.31

-2,837.92

As % of sales

65.08

58.89

58.49

61.71

Employee costs

-507.07

-454.56

-450.35

-432.91

As % of sales

7.97

10.68

10.53

9.41

Other costs

-1,002.01

-791.99

-778.98

-952.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.75

18.6

18.21

20.72

Operating profit

711.26

502.88

545.45

374.58

OPM

11.18

11.81

12.75

8.14

Depreciation

-145.03

-149.64

-160.71

-128.3

Interest expense

-11.77

-19.06

-28.79

-56.38

Other income

73.58

46.53

64.77

28.04

Profit before tax

628.04

380.71

420.72

217.94

Taxes

-152.87

-85.86

-87.31

-56.23

Tax rate

-24.34

-22.55

-20.75

-25.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

475.17

294.85

333.41

161.71

Exceptional items

0

-21.67

-2.86

-25.25

Net profit

475.17

273.18

330.55

136.45

yoy growth (%)

73.94

-17.35

142.23

-14.14

NPM

7.47

6.41

7.73

2.96

