Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,359.33
4,255.75
4,276.09
4,598.21
yoy growth (%)
49.42
-0.47
-7
11.91
Raw materials
-4,138.99
-2,506.32
-2,501.31
-2,837.92
As % of sales
65.08
58.89
58.49
61.71
Employee costs
-507.07
-454.56
-450.35
-432.91
As % of sales
7.97
10.68
10.53
9.41
Other costs
-1,002.01
-791.99
-778.98
-952.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.75
18.6
18.21
20.72
Operating profit
711.26
502.88
545.45
374.58
OPM
11.18
11.81
12.75
8.14
Depreciation
-145.03
-149.64
-160.71
-128.3
Interest expense
-11.77
-19.06
-28.79
-56.38
Other income
73.58
46.53
64.77
28.04
Profit before tax
628.04
380.71
420.72
217.94
Taxes
-152.87
-85.86
-87.31
-56.23
Tax rate
-24.34
-22.55
-20.75
-25.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
475.17
294.85
333.41
161.71
Exceptional items
0
-21.67
-2.86
-25.25
Net profit
475.17
273.18
330.55
136.45
yoy growth (%)
73.94
-17.35
142.23
-14.14
NPM
7.47
6.41
7.73
2.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.