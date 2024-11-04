|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Tube Investments Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 4th November 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results Results - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Tube Investments Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results, Dividend etc.., Long-term borrowing for an aggregate sum of not exceeding Rs. 350 Crores by way of term loan and/or by way of issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Tube Investments Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec. 2023 and declaration of interim dividend if any. for financial year ending 31st March 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 & interim dividend Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and Press Release Payment of Interim Dividend - Record Date - Tuesday, 13th February 2024. Intimation under Regulation 31A of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 regarding approval of Board for re-classification request received from certain members of Promoter and Promoter group of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024)
