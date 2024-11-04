Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Tube Investments Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 4th November 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results Results - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

Tube Investments Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results, Dividend etc.., Long-term borrowing for an aggregate sum of not exceeding Rs. 350 Crores by way of term loan and/or by way of issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024