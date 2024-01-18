Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results, Dividend etc. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of Rupee 1/- each (lSlN: 1NE974X01010) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Together with the interim dividend of Rs.2/- per share, paid on 21st February 2024, the totaldividend forthe financial year 2023-24 works out to Rs.3.50 (Rupees Three and Paise Fifty only) per share. The said final dividend, if approved by the Members at the ensuing AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM (i.e., on or before 30th August2024)