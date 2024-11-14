Sun TV Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,934.81
1,797.88
1,658.4
1,490.35
Depreciation
-382.06
-679.33
-439.68
-391.14
Tax paid
-414.4
-426.05
-565.36
-510.94
Working capital
262.34
526.21
-368.95
-339.57
Other operating items
Operating
1,400.69
1,218.71
284.41
248.7
Capital expenditure
196.22
1,203.3
358.07
401.64
Free cash flow
1,596.91
2,422.01
642.48
650.34
Equity raised
10,855.63
9,483.46
7,568.79
6,559.97
Investing
815.14
536.92
958.11
590.13
Financing
40.6
0
0
0
Dividends paid
197.04
985.21
394.09
394.08
Net in cash
13,505.32
13,427.6
9,563.47
8,194.52
