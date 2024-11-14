iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun TV Network Ltd Shareholding Pattern

670.9
(0.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Sun TV Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

75%

75%

75%

75%

75%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

17.22%

16.11%

15.37%

15.58%

15.04%

Non-Institutions

7.77%

8.88%

9.62%

9.41%

9.95%

Total Non-Promoter

25%

25%

25%

25%

25%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 17.22%

Institutions: 17.22%

Non-Institutions: 7.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sun TV Network: Related NEWS

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

14 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

The EBDITA margin which is the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation value record 57.9% in this quarter, whereas the same value recorded 69.4% in the last quarter.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

12 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sun TV Network Ltd

