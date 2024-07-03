Sun TV Network Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,320.82
2,931.69
2,727.97
2,374.34
2,761.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,320.82
2,931.69
2,727.97
2,374.34
2,761.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
373.5
291.21
199.99
229.85
200.25
Total Income
3,694.32
3,222.9
2,927.96
2,604.19
2,961.97
Total Expenditure
1,206.23
1,038.17
1,017.67
875.93
991.75
PBIDT
2,488.09
2,184.73
1,910.29
1,728.26
1,970.22
Interest
6.68
6.95
28.76
8.46
9.64
PBDT
2,481.41
2,177.78
1,881.53
1,719.8
1,960.58
Depreciation
423.62
406.26
236.5
321.85
462.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
505.86
410.58
396.73
356.37
356.22
Deferred Tax
41.07
34.42
16.54
3.93
1.63
Reported Profit After Tax
1,510.86
1,326.52
1,231.76
1,037.65
1,140.3
Minority Interest After NP
0.53
0.35
0.08
-0.19
0.34
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,510.33
1,326.17
1,231.68
1,037.84
1,139.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,510.33
1,326.17
1,231.68
1,037.84
1,139.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.34
33.66
31.26
26.33
28.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
175
250
175
100
200
Equity
197.04
197.04
197.04
197.04
197.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
74.92
74.52
70.02
72.78
71.34
PBDTM(%)
74.72
74.28
68.97
72.43
70.99
PATM(%)
45.49
45.24
45.15
43.7
41.28
The EBDITA margin which is the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation value record 57.9% in this quarter, whereas the same value recorded 69.4% in the last quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.Read More
