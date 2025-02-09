iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun TV Q3 Profit Falls 20% YoY, Revenue Drops 10.4%

9 Feb 2025 , 05:55 PM

Sun TV Network Ltd said it has seen the net profit going down by 20% while it stood at ₹363 Crore for Q3 FY25 and ₹453.9 Crore, the same quarter last year. Revenue from operation declined by 10.4% YoY to ₹827.6 Crore, compared with ₹923.2 Crore seen in Q3 FY24. EBITDA down to ₹444.3 Crore. Also it was down by 24.6% YOY from ₹589.4 Crore in the same period last year, that gives an indication of squeezing on profit.

EBITDA margin decreased to 53.7% from 63.8% YoY due to the rise in operational expenses. Total income stood at ₹927.66 Crore, that is lower with ₹1,014.81 Crore in the same period last year. The falls are an indication of declines in earnings on the whole.

Advertisement revenue has come down to ₹332.17 Crore in Q3 FY24 from ₹355.43 Crore in the previous year, quite sharply, marking a deceleration in ad expenses. Profit before tax at ₹454.61 Crore as against ₹591.31 Crore in the same period last year reflected a slide in earnings before expenses in total. An interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of face value of ₹5.00 each for the current financial year has been declared by the board of directors.

