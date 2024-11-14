Sun TV Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
197.04
197.04
197.04
197.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,156.31
8,941.1
7,856.17
6,751.95
Net Worth
10,353.35
9,138.14
8,053.21
6,948.99
Minority Interest
Debt
8.27
31.8
58.01
40.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
64.28
Total Liabilities
10,361.62
9,169.94
8,111.22
7,053.87
Fixed Assets
1,730.05
1,722.4
1,876.78
914.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,074.67
5,630.79
3,856.96
3,764.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
161.85
220.79
272.01
401.26
Networking Capital
1,035.46
1,104.22
1,187.93
1,099.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1,211
1,436.01
1,425.88
1,394.41
Debtor Days
163.3
Other Current Assets
639.12
452.98
384.17
492.85
Sundry Creditors
-287.08
-263.6
-210.22
-278.19
Creditor Days
32.58
Other Current Liabilities
-527.58
-521.17
-411.9
-509.9
Cash
359.59
491.74
917.54
875.3
Total Assets
10,361.62
9,169.94
8,111.22
7,053.87
