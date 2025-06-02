Sun TV Q4 Net Profit Falls 10% YoY to ₹371.6 Crore; Revenue dips 2%

Sun TV Network Ltd announced its Q4FY25 and FY25 results. It reports Q4FY25 net profit down 10.4% yoy at ₹371.6 crore The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter ended January to March 2025 declined 2.2% to ₹940.6 crore from ₹961.3 crore from Q4 FY24.

For the quarter, EBITDA plunged 18% YoY to ₹429 crore against ₹523 crore YoY. The EBITDA margin fell to 45.61 % compared to 54.40 %. The profit margin slipped to 32.60 % from 31.24 %.

However, the total income of the firm rose 7.44% year-on-year (yoy) to ₹1,135.86 crore in Q4FY25 over ₹1,057.24 crore in Q4FY24. Profit before tax (post exceptional items) dropped to ₹465.11 crore in the quarter, against ₹534.31 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) fell to ₹9.19 in Q4 FY25 from ₹10.12 in the same quarter last fiscal FY24. In the entire fiscal year 2024-25, standalone revenue fell to ₹3,878.86 crore from ₹4,148.36 crore in FY24.

But the domestic subscription revenue inched up to ₹1,724.62 crore in FY25 from ₹1,710.45 crore in the preceding year. The profit before tax for FY25 was ₹2,154.45 crore, a steep fall from the ₹2,548.54 crore in FY24. Net profit for the full year fell to ₹1,654.46 crore against ₹1,875.15 crore in FY24, reflecting lower profitability even as subscription income remained stable. During the year, the company declared 4 interim dividends, aggregating to ₹15/- per share i.e. 300% dividend payout.

Sun TV is also the flagship channel of the Sun TV Network and the most viewed Tamil television channel classified as a general entertainment channel (GEC).The channel is available in all leading DTH platforms and cable TV channels.