Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.74
18.79
11.99
6.95
Op profit growth
-8.98
13.58
13.21
2.14
EBIT growth
7.51
6.84
10.75
12.19
Net profit growth
10.09
22.03
10.16
11.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
65.2
64.65
67.62
66.89
EBIT margin
62.14
52.17
58
58.65
Net profit margin
48
39.35
38.3
38.94
RoCE
30.23
34.42
38.42
40.67
RoNW
5.96
6.65
6.51
6.86
RoA
5.83
6.49
6.34
6.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
38.7
35.16
28.81
24.12
Dividend per share
5
25
10
10
Cash EPS
28.44
17.38
17.38
15.98
Book value per share
178.98
145.25
118.96
102.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.14
8.12
29.38
33.14
P/CEPS
16.52
16.43
48.7
50.02
P/B
2.62
1.96
7.11
7.82
EV/EBIDTA
7.37
4.16
15.21
15.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
12.92
85.74
41.78
46.03
Tax payout
-21.35
-23.79
-33.89
-33.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
160.91
125.96
113.01
106.82
Inventory days
0
0.01
0.07
0.13
Creditor days
-103.72
-64.88
-34.43
-27.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-73.5
-144.02
-1,591.47
-1,506.74
Net debt / equity
-0.14
-0.12
-0.07
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.47
-0.3
-0.18
-0.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.66
-9.18
-10.61
-10.33
Other costs
-25.13
-26.15
-21.75
-22.76
The EBDITA margin which is the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation value record 57.9% in this quarter, whereas the same value recorded 69.4% in the last quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.