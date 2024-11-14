iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun TV Network Ltd Key Ratios

648
(-0.21%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:39:58 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.74

18.79

11.99

6.95

Op profit growth

-8.98

13.58

13.21

2.14

EBIT growth

7.51

6.84

10.75

12.19

Net profit growth

10.09

22.03

10.16

11.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

65.2

64.65

67.62

66.89

EBIT margin

62.14

52.17

58

58.65

Net profit margin

48

39.35

38.3

38.94

RoCE

30.23

34.42

38.42

40.67

RoNW

5.96

6.65

6.51

6.86

RoA

5.83

6.49

6.34

6.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

38.7

35.16

28.81

24.12

Dividend per share

5

25

10

10

Cash EPS

28.44

17.38

17.38

15.98

Book value per share

178.98

145.25

118.96

102.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.14

8.12

29.38

33.14

P/CEPS

16.52

16.43

48.7

50.02

P/B

2.62

1.96

7.11

7.82

EV/EBIDTA

7.37

4.16

15.21

15.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

12.92

85.74

41.78

46.03

Tax payout

-21.35

-23.79

-33.89

-33.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

160.91

125.96

113.01

106.82

Inventory days

0

0.01

0.07

0.13

Creditor days

-103.72

-64.88

-34.43

-27.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-73.5

-144.02

-1,591.47

-1,506.74

Net debt / equity

-0.14

-0.12

-0.07

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.47

-0.3

-0.18

-0.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.66

-9.18

-10.61

-10.33

Other costs

-25.13

-26.15

-21.75

-22.76

Sun TV Network : related Articles

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

14 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

The EBDITA margin which is the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation value record 57.9% in this quarter, whereas the same value recorded 69.4% in the last quarter.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

12 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

