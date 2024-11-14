Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,116.59
3,404.42
2,862.45
2,558.25
yoy growth (%)
-8.45
18.93
11.89
6.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-279.69
-292.39
-294.1
-256.27
As % of sales
8.97
8.58
10.27
10.01
Other costs
-769.5
-875.97
-608.87
-565.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.69
25.73
21.27
22.08
Operating profit
2,067.4
2,236.06
1,959.48
1,736.97
OPM
66.33
65.68
68.45
67.89
Depreciation
-382.06
-679.33
-439.68
-391.14
Interest expense
-21.97
-7.78
-1.05
-1.03
Other income
271.44
248.93
139.65
145.55
Profit before tax
1,934.81
1,797.88
1,658.4
1,490.35
Taxes
-414.4
-426.05
-565.36
-510.94
Tax rate
-21.41
-23.69
-34.09
-34.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,520.41
1,371.83
1,093.04
979.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1,520.41
1,371.83
1,093.04
979.41
yoy growth (%)
10.83
25.5
11.6
12.61
NPM
48.78
40.29
38.18
38.28
