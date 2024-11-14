iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun TV Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

667.75
(-0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,116.59

3,404.42

2,862.45

2,558.25

yoy growth (%)

-8.45

18.93

11.89

6.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-279.69

-292.39

-294.1

-256.27

As % of sales

8.97

8.58

10.27

10.01

Other costs

-769.5

-875.97

-608.87

-565.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.69

25.73

21.27

22.08

Operating profit

2,067.4

2,236.06

1,959.48

1,736.97

OPM

66.33

65.68

68.45

67.89

Depreciation

-382.06

-679.33

-439.68

-391.14

Interest expense

-21.97

-7.78

-1.05

-1.03

Other income

271.44

248.93

139.65

145.55

Profit before tax

1,934.81

1,797.88

1,658.4

1,490.35

Taxes

-414.4

-426.05

-565.36

-510.94

Tax rate

-21.41

-23.69

-34.09

-34.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,520.41

1,371.83

1,093.04

979.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,520.41

1,371.83

1,093.04

979.41

yoy growth (%)

10.83

25.5

11.6

12.61

NPM

48.78

40.29

38.18

38.28

Whatsapp
