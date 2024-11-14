|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting - 12th December 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|SUN TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SUN TV NETWORK Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and declaration and payment of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25 Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting An Interim Dividend of Rs. 5 / - per equity share of Rs. 5 / - each (i.e. 100%) for the financial year 2024-25 has been declared. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting of Sun TV Network Limited
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|SUN TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and (ii) declaration and payment of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9th August 2024 has approved an interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e 100%) for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|SUN TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 of Sun TV Network Limited Outcome of the Board Meeting of Sun TV Network Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|SUN TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration and payment of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. This is to inform you that Monday, 08th April 2024 shall be Record date for the Interim Dividend if any, declared at the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday, 28th March 2024. The payment for the Interim Dividend if any, declared shall commence on and from Thursday 18th April 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting of Sun TV Network Limited held on 28th March 2024 The Board of Directors at its held on 28th March 2024 have approved an interim dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of Rs.5/- each(i.e 60%) for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors have approved Re- appointment of Mr Sridhar Venkatesh, Mr Desmond Hemanth Theodore and Mrs Mathipoorna Ramakrishnan as Independent Directors for further term of 5 years subject to approval from the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|SUN TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 and (ii) declaration and payment of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors at its held on on 14th February 2024 have approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.50/- per Equity Share of Rs 5/- each (i.e 50%) for the financial year 2023-24 Board of Directors have approved the Re- Appointment of Mr Rajaraman Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, Mr Krishnaswamy Vijaykumar and Ms. Kaviya Kalanithi Maran, Executive Directors of the Company for further period of five years with effect from 1st April 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders by way of postal ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
