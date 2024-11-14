iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun TV Network Ltd Dividend

657.45
(0.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Sun TV Network CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202426 Nov 202426 Nov 20245100Interim
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting An Interim Dividend of Rs. 5 / - per equity share of Rs. 5 / - each (i.e. 100%) for the financial year 2024-25 has been declared.
Dividend9 Aug 202420 Aug 202420 Aug 20245100Interim
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9th August 2024 has approved an interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e 100%) for the financial year 2024-25.
Dividend28 Mar 20248 Apr 20248 Apr 2024360Interim
Outcome of the Board Meeting of Sun TV Network Limited held on 28th March 2024 An Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of Rs. 5/ - each (i.e. 60%) for the financial year 2023-24 has been declared.
Dividend14 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 20242.550Interim
The Board of Directors at its held on on 14th February 2024 have approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.50/- per Equity Share of Rs 5/- each (i.e 50%) for the financial year 2023-24

Sun TV Network: Related News

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

14 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

The EBDITA margin which is the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation value record 57.9% in this quarter, whereas the same value recorded 69.4% in the last quarter.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

12 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.

