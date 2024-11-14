|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|5
|100
|Interim
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting An Interim Dividend of Rs. 5 / - per equity share of Rs. 5 / - each (i.e. 100%) for the financial year 2024-25 has been declared.
|Dividend
|9 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|5
|100
|Interim
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9th August 2024 has approved an interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e 100%) for the financial year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|28 Mar 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|3
|60
|Interim
|Outcome of the Board Meeting of Sun TV Network Limited held on 28th March 2024 An Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of Rs. 5/ - each (i.e. 60%) for the financial year 2023-24 has been declared.
|Dividend
|14 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|2.5
|50
|Interim
|The Board of Directors at its held on on 14th February 2024 have approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.50/- per Equity Share of Rs 5/- each (i.e 50%) for the financial year 2023-24
