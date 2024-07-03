iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Share Price

30.01
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.5
  • Day's High31.9
  • 52 Wk High47.88
  • Prev. Close31.59
  • Day's Low30.01
  • 52 Wk Low 24.27
  • Turnover (lac)327.71
  • P/E51.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.04
  • EPS0.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,184.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

31.5

Prev. Close

31.59

Turnover(Lac.)

327.71

Day's High

31.9

Day's Low

30.01

52 Week's High

47.88

52 Week's Low

24.27

Book Value

30.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,184.49

P/E

51.57

EPS

0.61

Divi. Yield

0

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|10:18 AM

This is a 11.4% rise from the previous year's ₹23.16 Crore reported in the same quarter. In the September 2024 quarter.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 5.05%

Institutions: 5.04%

Non-Institutions: 94.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

253.01

253.01

253.01

253.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

776.75

708.14

646.99

611.09

Net Worth

1,029.76

961.15

900

864.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-487.91

103.14

439.56

123.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Venkatesh H

Independent Director

G Rajagopalan Nair

Chairman

K.N Madhusoodanan

Independent Director

Sreesankar Radhakrishnan

Independent Director

Nirmala Padmanabhan

Nominee (RBI)

D. K. Kashyap

Independent Director

Ms. Vardhini Kalyanaraman

Managing Director & CEO

Ajith Kumar K.K

Nominee (RBI)

Nageswara Rao Chatradi

Director

Jineesh Nath C K

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

Summary

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1927 by a Group of Enterprising Entrepreneurs (GEE) at Thrissur. It became a Scheduled Commercial Bank in 1977. Between 1927 to 1937, its services were localised in Thrissur. In 1937, it extended its service to Ernakulam and Palghat by opening branches there.By 1947, DBLs deposits generated stood at Rs 31 lac. In 1962, it took over three banks -- Lakshmi Prasad Bank, Radhakrishna Bank and Parli Bank. Subsequently, it further expanded its network throughout Kerala, and then in Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in 1978. With this, DBLs operations covered the entire southern India apart from its strong presence in Kerala.The period covering 1985-90 saw the bank opening up its first branch outside southern India, in Bombay. It started dealing in other segments of banking such as bills discounting, letter of credit, etc. Two prominent religious trusts -- Sabarimala and Guruvayoor Devasom Board, are among its host of clients. In 1993, the bank obtained restricted foreign exchange licence, to maintain rupee accounts of non-residents. DBL also ventured into new areas such as consumer banking, corporate banking and merchant banking.In Mar.96, DBL came out with a public issue of 80 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 40 per share aggregating Rs 40 cr, to strengthen the capital base for meeting statutory capital adequacy norms and to obtain the listing of shares on the stock exchanges. There was a rest
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd share price today?

The Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd is ₹1184.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd is 51.57 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd is ₹24.27 and ₹47.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd?

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.02%, 3 Years at 37.28%, 1 Year at 23.40%, 6 Month at -7.63%, 3 Month at 6.87% and 1 Month at 14.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 5.05 %
Public - 94.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.