SectorBanks
Open₹31.5
Prev. Close₹31.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹327.71
Day's High₹31.9
Day's Low₹30.01
52 Week's High₹47.88
52 Week's Low₹24.27
Book Value₹30.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,184.49
P/E51.57
EPS0.61
Divi. Yield0
This is a 11.4% rise from the previous year's ₹23.16 Crore reported in the same quarter. In the September 2024 quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
253.01
253.01
253.01
253.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
776.75
708.14
646.99
611.09
Net Worth
1,029.76
961.15
900
864.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-487.91
103.14
439.56
123.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Venkatesh H
Independent Director
G Rajagopalan Nair
Chairman
K.N Madhusoodanan
Independent Director
Sreesankar Radhakrishnan
Independent Director
Nirmala Padmanabhan
Nominee (RBI)
D. K. Kashyap
Independent Director
Ms. Vardhini Kalyanaraman
Managing Director & CEO
Ajith Kumar K.K
Nominee (RBI)
Nageswara Rao Chatradi
Director
Jineesh Nath C K
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
Summary
Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1927 by a Group of Enterprising Entrepreneurs (GEE) at Thrissur. It became a Scheduled Commercial Bank in 1977. Between 1927 to 1937, its services were localised in Thrissur. In 1937, it extended its service to Ernakulam and Palghat by opening branches there.By 1947, DBLs deposits generated stood at Rs 31 lac. In 1962, it took over three banks -- Lakshmi Prasad Bank, Radhakrishna Bank and Parli Bank. Subsequently, it further expanded its network throughout Kerala, and then in Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in 1978. With this, DBLs operations covered the entire southern India apart from its strong presence in Kerala.The period covering 1985-90 saw the bank opening up its first branch outside southern India, in Bombay. It started dealing in other segments of banking such as bills discounting, letter of credit, etc. Two prominent religious trusts -- Sabarimala and Guruvayoor Devasom Board, are among its host of clients. In 1993, the bank obtained restricted foreign exchange licence, to maintain rupee accounts of non-residents. DBL also ventured into new areas such as consumer banking, corporate banking and merchant banking.In Mar.96, DBL came out with a public issue of 80 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 40 per share aggregating Rs 40 cr, to strengthen the capital base for meeting statutory capital adequacy norms and to obtain the listing of shares on the stock exchanges. There was a rest
Read More
The Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd is ₹1184.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd is 51.57 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd is ₹24.27 and ₹47.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.02%, 3 Years at 37.28%, 1 Year at 23.40%, 6 Month at -7.63%, 3 Month at 6.87% and 1 Month at 14.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.