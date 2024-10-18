iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.01
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

Dhanlaxmi Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-487.91

103.14

439.56

123.82

Other operating items

Operating

-487.91

103.14

439.56

123.82

Capital expenditure

-1.13

-1.44

107.04

14.75

Free cash flow

-489.04

101.69

546.6

138.57

Equity raised

876.92

1,208.31

1,332.04

1,323.97

Investing

-704.41

14.34

-27.18

149.33

Financing

23,636.34

24,711.06

23,723.23

23,306.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23,319.81

26,035.41

25,574.68

24,917.99

Dhanlaxmi Bank : related Articles

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|10:18 AM

This is a 11.4% rise from the previous year's ₹23.16 Crore reported in the same quarter. In the September 2024 quarter.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.