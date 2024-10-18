Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-487.91
103.14
439.56
123.82
Other operating items
Operating
-487.91
103.14
439.56
123.82
Capital expenditure
-1.13
-1.44
107.04
14.75
Free cash flow
-489.04
101.69
546.6
138.57
Equity raised
876.92
1,208.31
1,332.04
1,323.97
Investing
-704.41
14.34
-27.18
149.33
Financing
23,636.34
24,711.06
23,723.23
23,306.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23,319.81
26,035.41
25,574.68
24,917.99
This is a 11.4% rise from the previous year's ₹23.16 Crore reported in the same quarter. In the September 2024 quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.