Dhanlaxmi Bank Reports 20% Rise in Q3FY26 Net Profit at ₹24 Crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a 20 percent year on year increase in net profit to ₹24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, as per a regulatory filing made on Saturday, January 24.

The Kerala based private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹20 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Total income for the quarter under review rose to ₹456 crore, compared with ₹377 crore recorded in the same period last year, reflecting improved operational performance.

Interest income during the third quarter of the current financial year increased to ₹407 crore, up from ₹335 crore in the year ago period. Net Interest Income for Q3FY26 grew to ₹154 crore, compared with ₹128 crore reported in Q3FY25, supported by better lending yields and balance sheet expansion.

On the asset quality front, the gross non performing asset ratio improved to 2.36 percent as of December 31, 2025, down from 3.53 percent as of December 31, 2024.

However, the net non performing asset ratio increased to 1.11 percent at the end of December 2025, compared with 0.86 percent reported a year earlier. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio strengthened to 17.19 percent during the quarter, as against 12.79 percent at the end of December 2024, indicating a stronger capital position.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com