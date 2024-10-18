Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
253.01
253.01
253.01
253.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
776.75
708.14
646.99
611.09
Net Worth
1,029.76
961.15
900
864.1
Minority Interest
Debt
14,589.35
13,844.03
12,552.89
11,861.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.51
3.67
4.38
1.51
Total Liabilities
15,620.62
14,808.85
13,457.27
12,727.51
Fixed Assets
274.34
257.57
221
224.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,942.4
3,888.64
4,044.06
4,438.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
59.23
72.79
54.51
52.83
Networking Capital
267.87
291.7
259.88
238.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
610.65
618.65
602.75
608.91
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-342.78
-326.95
-342.87
-370.5
Cash
974.62
846.63
735.84
984.97
Total Assets
5,518.46
5,357.33
5,315.29
5,940.11
