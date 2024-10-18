iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

25.47
(-4.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

253.01

253.01

253.01

253.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

776.75

708.14

646.99

611.09

Net Worth

1,029.76

961.15

900

864.1

Minority Interest

Debt

14,589.35

13,844.03

12,552.89

11,861.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.51

3.67

4.38

1.51

Total Liabilities

15,620.62

14,808.85

13,457.27

12,727.51

Fixed Assets

274.34

257.57

221

224.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,942.4

3,888.64

4,044.06

4,438.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

59.23

72.79

54.51

52.83

Networking Capital

267.87

291.7

259.88

238.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

610.65

618.65

602.75

608.91

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-342.78

-326.95

-342.87

-370.5

Cash

974.62

846.63

735.84

984.97

Total Assets

5,518.46

5,357.33

5,315.29

5,940.11

Dhanlaxmi Bank : related Articles

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|10:18 AM

This is a 11.4% rise from the previous year's ₹23.16 Crore reported in the same quarter. In the September 2024 quarter.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.