Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Board Meeting

25.85
(2.30%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:19:58 AM

Dhanlaxmi Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Interalia, to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including thespecific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related paymentmechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the Rights Issue. Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) and outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited (the Bank) held on December 19, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Dhanlaxmi Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the board of directors of Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited (the Bank) under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Dhanlaxmi Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Compliance of Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Intimation of Board Meeting to inter-alia consider/approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter / half-year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / half -year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Dhanlaxmi Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider/approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
Dhanlaxmi Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 to consider/approve the audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended MARCH 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Dhanlaxmi Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
Dhanlaxmi Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Compliance of Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Unaudited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Related News

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

18 Oct 2024|10:18 AM

This is a 11.4% rise from the previous year's ₹23.16 Crore reported in the same quarter. In the September 2024 quarter.

