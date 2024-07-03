Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Summary

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1927 by a Group of Enterprising Entrepreneurs (GEE) at Thrissur. It became a Scheduled Commercial Bank in 1977. Between 1927 to 1937, its services were localised in Thrissur. In 1937, it extended its service to Ernakulam and Palghat by opening branches there.By 1947, DBLs deposits generated stood at Rs 31 lac. In 1962, it took over three banks -- Lakshmi Prasad Bank, Radhakrishna Bank and Parli Bank. Subsequently, it further expanded its network throughout Kerala, and then in Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in 1978. With this, DBLs operations covered the entire southern India apart from its strong presence in Kerala.The period covering 1985-90 saw the bank opening up its first branch outside southern India, in Bombay. It started dealing in other segments of banking such as bills discounting, letter of credit, etc. Two prominent religious trusts -- Sabarimala and Guruvayoor Devasom Board, are among its host of clients. In 1993, the bank obtained restricted foreign exchange licence, to maintain rupee accounts of non-residents. DBL also ventured into new areas such as consumer banking, corporate banking and merchant banking.In Mar.96, DBL came out with a public issue of 80 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 40 per share aggregating Rs 40 cr, to strengthen the capital base for meeting statutory capital adequacy norms and to obtain the listing of shares on the stock exchanges. There was a restructure of the capital of the bank during 2000-01, by conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid shares on a pro-rata basis.This has resulted in the reduction of subscribed and paid up capital of the bank from Rs.14.66 crores to Rs.13.74 crores. The reduction of Rs.0.92 crores representing premium was transferred to Share Premium Account.To Comply with the stipulation of RBI to increase the networth to a minimum of Rs.100 crores,DBL went for a Right Issue of capital to the tune of Rs.27,47,50,500 (1,83,16,700 equity shares of Rs.10/- at a premium of Rs.5). The ratio for the rights issue were 4 equity shares for every 3 shares held and the issue were oversubscribed.The Bank is techno savvy and has deployed technology widely as an instrument for enhancing the quality of customer service. It has introduced Centralised Banking Solution (CBS) on the Flexcube Platform for extending Anywhere/Anytime banking to its clientele through multiple delivery channels. The Bank has deployed CBS in 150 branches covering nearly 95% of total business. The Bank has set-up a state-of-the-art Data Centre in Bangalore, to keep the networked system operational 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The Bank lays stress on customizing services and personalizing relations. It has introduced in November 2005 an International Debit Card with tie-up with M/s Visa International. In another customer-friendly move, the Bank has joined CASHNET, the first independent nation-wide shared ATM network in India and the National Financial Switch (ATM network) of the IDRBT, promoted by Reserve Bank of India. By joining Cashnet and NFS, our customers have been provided access to more than 14,000 ATMs in the country. The Bank has installed 63 networked ATMs thus far at centres of high banking activity. The Bank has introduced tele-banking in 50 branches and Internet banking in 84 branches. It has also put in place a Cash Management System (CMS) that provides speedier cheque collection through 59 branches. The Bank has put in place Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System to facilitate large value inter-bank payments and settlements in real time on-line mode on a transaction-by-transaction basis. It is in the process of extending RTGS to customer transactions. The Bank has ventured into both life and non-life insurance. It is selling life insurance products of M/s. MetLife India, a renowned global player in this segment and non-life insurance products of M/s. Iffco Tokio, as their corporate agent. The Bank is also a depository participant of NSDL (National Security Depository Limited) offering Demat services through selected branches. With a view to making available value-added services to the NRIs, the Bank has set up NRI Boutiques (Relationship Centres) at 8 locations in the State of Kerala. The Bank has also plans to open specialized NRI branches with accent on quality of service and thrust on specialisation at potential locations. As at the end of March 2006, the Bank had rupee drawing arrangements with 7 Exchange Houses in the Middle East. The Banks Industrial Finance Branch at Kochi and Corporate Office, Trichur have been accredited with certification under ISO 9001-2000. On the socio-economic front, the Bank is a leading player in dispensation of Micro Credit among Kerala-based Private Sector Banks. As at the end of March 2006, the outstandings under micro credit were Rs.55.63 crores. This involvement is part of the Banks objective to act as catalysts for the economic prosperity of the country. The Bank has recognized micro finance intervention as an effective tool for poverty alleviation and has streamlined the linkage between the Bank and Self Help Groups through 100 branches. The Priority sector advances of the Bank as at 31st March 2006 constituting 43.84% of net bank credit well above the RBI benchmark of 40%. As on 31.03.2008, the Bank operated through a network of 181 Branches and 26 Extension Counters spread over 8 States besides 55 on-site and 13 off-site ATMs.The networth of the Bank as on 31.03.08 was Rs. 151.12 crore. The Bank completed, in April 2008, the Rights Issue for Rs.198.76 crore at a premium of Rs.52 per share on a 1:1 basis, through which, the allotment process was completed on 2nd May 2008. The issue enabled the Bank to increase its networth beyond Rs.300 crore prescribed by RBI.As on 31.03.2009, the Bank operated through a network of 181 Branches and 26 Extension Counters spread over 8 States besides 59 on-site and 13 off-site ATMs.The Bank opened 63 branches including 2 processing centres at Hyderabad and Thrissur, covering 14 states. It opened 208 additional ATMs across 13 states. Upgraded 26 extension counters into full fledged branches. Converted asset recovery branches at Coimbatore and Chennai into general category branches. In 2011, 5 branches and 179 ATMs were opened taking the customer outlets to 734 as on 31st March 2011.Bank had 250 branches as on 31st March, 2019 spread across 14 States and 1 Union Territory (Chandigarh) and 346 ATMs. As on 31.03.2020, it had 247 branches and 254 ATMs, had 245 branches and 257 ATMs as on 31st March, 2021, had 245 branches and 258 ATMs as on 31st March, 2022. It opened a new Regional Office at Hyderabad w.e.f. March 16, 2022.Bank had 245 branches as on 31st March, 2022 and 258 ATMs and 17 Business Correspondents. Bank opened a new Regional Office at Hyderabad w.e.f. March 16, 2022. Bank received in-principle approval from Reserve Bank of India for opening of 20 new branches in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Bank opened Mananthavady Branch in Wayanad Kerala on September 05, 2022, Thanjavur Branch in Tamil Nadu on September 16, 2022, Tirunelveli Branch in Tamil Nadu on October 17, 2022 and Karimnagar Branch in Telangana on November 28, 2022.Total Business of the Bank as on 31.03.2022 stood at Rs.20846.47 Crore as against Rs.18834.16 Crore as on 31.03.2021. Deposits recorded a growth of 5.90 % to reach Rs.12402.89 Crore as on 31st March 2022 against Rs. 11711.90 Crore as on 31st March 2021. Banks Gross advance stood at Rs.8443.58 Crore as on 31.3.2022 against Rs.7122.26 Crore as on 31.03.2021.Bank had 253 branches as on 31st March, 2023 and 270 ATMs and 17 Business Correspondents. It further opened 8 new branches during the financial year 2022-23 in Manathavady, Cherpulassery, Koyilandy and Mattannur in Kerala State, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu State, Karimnagar in Telangana State and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh State.Bank had 261 branches as on 31st March, 2024 and 272 ATMs and 17 Business Correspondents. It further opened 8 new branches during the financial year 2023-24: Kottakkal in Malappuram District, Kerala; Arasavilli in Srikakulam District and Dowleswaram (near Rajahmundry) in East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh; Hassan and Mandya in Karnataka; Puducherry (UT); Warangal in Telangana; and Hosur in Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu.Total business of the Bank improved by 6.39% to reach Rs 24687.21 Crore as on 31.03.2024, from Rs 23205.38 Crore as on 31.03.2023. Deposits recorded a growth of 7.03%, reaching Rs 14,290.31 Crore as of March 31, 2024, compared to Rs 13,351.65 Crore as of March 31, 2023. Gross advances stood at Rs 10,396.90 Crore as of March 31, 2024, compared to Rs 9,853.73 Crore as of March 31, 2023, registering a growth of 5.51%.