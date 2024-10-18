iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Rights

27.79
(4.75%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Dhanlaxmi Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateRight Issue DateRecord DateRights RatioPremiumRemark
Rights20 Dec 202427 Dec 202427 Dec 202414:251114:25 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares
14:25 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DHANLAXMI BANK LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DHANLAXMI BANK LIMITED (532180) RECORD DATE 27.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 14 (Fourteen) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.11/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 25 (Twenty Five) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/12/2024 DR-786/2024-2025 * Issue Price payable on Application (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.12.2024)

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit climbs ~11.4% y-o-y to ₹25.80 Crore

18 Oct 2024|10:18 AM

This is a 11.4% rise from the previous year's ₹23.16 Crore reported in the same quarter. In the September 2024 quarter.

