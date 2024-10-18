14:25 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DHANLAXMI BANK LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DHANLAXMI BANK LIMITED (532180) RECORD DATE 27.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 14 (Fourteen) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.11/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 25 (Twenty Five) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/12/2024 DR-786/2024-2025 * Issue Price payable on Application (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.12.2024)