Adani Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,474.45
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Enterp. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,113.25

768.11

654.21

488.93

Depreciation

-124.73

-121.51

-120.97

-87.41

Tax paid

-392.55

-186.45

-270.66

-96.91

Working capital

1,432.86

79.55

-2,994.55

-256.57

Other operating items

Operating

2,028.83

539.71

-2,731.97

48.04

Capital expenditure

358.8

-10.32

484.85

179.29

Free cash flow

2,387.63

529.38

-2,247.12

227.33

Equity raised

8,427.99

7,300.22

6,860.53

7,258.59

Investing

972.04

190.4

-734.06

-82.23

Financing

3,686.62

2,325.62

4,176.36

7,313.56

Dividends paid

0

0

109.98

0

Net in cash

15,474.28

10,345.62

8,165.69

14,717.26

Adani Enterp. : related Articles

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM

AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

29 Nov 2024|06:28 PM

Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

10 Oct 2024|10:48 AM

The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Adani Aims to Soothe Investor Jitters

Adani Aims to Soothe Investor Jitters

19 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

According to a Monday news announcement, Gautam Adani's business reported that its cash balance amounted for 24.8% of gross debt.

