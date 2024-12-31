Adani Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,113.25
768.11
654.21
488.93
Depreciation
-124.73
-121.51
-120.97
-87.41
Tax paid
-392.55
-186.45
-270.66
-96.91
Working capital
1,432.86
79.55
-2,994.55
-256.57
Other operating items
Operating
2,028.83
539.71
-2,731.97
48.04
Capital expenditure
358.8
-10.32
484.85
179.29
Free cash flow
2,387.63
529.38
-2,247.12
227.33
Equity raised
8,427.99
7,300.22
6,860.53
7,258.59
Investing
972.04
190.4
-734.06
-82.23
Financing
3,686.62
2,325.62
4,176.36
7,313.56
Dividends paid
0
0
109.98
0
Net in cash
15,474.28
10,345.62
8,165.69
14,717.26
