Adani Enterprises unveils ₹24,930 Crore rights issue details

12 Nov 2025 , 11:34 AM

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has disclosed details of its nearly ₹25,000 Crore rights issue. This was approved by the company during the quarterly earnings announcement last month.

The company said that it plans to issue 13.85 Crore partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹1 each. The company will raise up to ₹24,930 Crore through a rights issue.

The company has fixed the rights issue price at ₹1,800 per share. This is at a discount of 24% against its closing price on Tuesday. 

The business has fixed November 17, 2025, as the record date for the stated rights issue. Those shareholders having shares of Adani Enterprises as of Friday, will be eligible to subscribe to the rights issue shares.

The company informed that eligible shareholders will be entitled to get three rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held by them as on record date. The company has not yet disclosed the dates of rights issue.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a 83.70% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹3,199 Crore. The business registered a decline of 6% in its revenue from operations at ₹21,249 Crore.

At around 11.30 AM, Adani Enterprises was trading 4.78% higher at ₹2,480 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,366.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,517.50, and ₹2,361, respectively. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

  • Adani Enterprises
  • Adani Enterprises news
  • Adani Enterprises Rights Issue
  • Adani Enterprises Share
  • Adani Enterprises Share News
  • Adani Enterprises Updates
12 Nov 2025|11:34 AM
12 Nov 2025|11:30 AM
12 Nov 2025|11:27 AM
12 Nov 2025|11:09 AM
12 Nov 2025|08:54 AM
