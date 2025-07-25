Adani Enterprises to form JV with MetTube

Adani Enterprises Limited announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement with MetTube Mauritius Private Limited (MetTube) to set up an equal joint venture in the copper tubes segment.

As part of this deal, the company plans to offload a 50% stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes Limited (KCTL), to MetTube. After completion of this transaction, KCTL will no longer be a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. Both AEL and MetTube will hold 50% each.

Adani Enterprises announced that under the agreement terms, the company will acquire a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India Private Limited (MCIPL). MetTube is presently a part of London-based Metdist Group.

MCIPL is engaged in operating a copper tube plant near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After the conclusion of this transaction, both companies will be equal owners in MCIPL as well.

With this collaboration, India’s reliance on imported copper tubes will be significantly lower with the help of Adani’s infra strengths and MetTube’s global expertise in copper manufacturing.

MetTube is part of the Metdist Group. The company brings in decades of experience in the development of high-performance copper tubes under the partnership.

Adani Enterprises is engaged in the development of advanced manufacturing infrastructure in Mundra, Gujarat, in addition to a greenfield copper tube facility under KCTL. The partnership is directed at delivering next-generation solutions for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com