Adani Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
96,420.98
1,27,539.5
69,420.18
39,537.13
43,402.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
96,420.98
1,27,539.5
69,420.18
39,537.13
43,402.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,861.76
1,203.55
1,012.51
753.8
1,012.13
Total Income
98,282.74
1,28,743.05
70,432.69
40,290.93
44,414.69
Total Expenditure
85,759.75
1,19,091.13
65,706.98
37,290.97
41,247.98
PBIDT
12,522.99
9,651.92
4,725.71
2,999.96
3,166.71
Interest
4,554.7
3,968.9
2,525.88
1,376.85
1,572.32
PBDT
7,968.29
5,683.02
2,199.83
1,623.11
1,594.39
Depreciation
3,042.15
2,436.14
1,247.78
537.14
472.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,606.49
766.79
391.41
122.66
241.38
Deferred Tax
25.02
271.15
85.27
216.99
82.95
Reported Profit After Tax
3,294.63
2,208.94
475.37
746.32
798
Minority Interest After NP
94.49
-51.34
11.14
123.12
-98.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,240.78
2,472.94
776.56
922.64
1,138.17
Extra-ordinary Items
-477.15
-241.97
0
-177.92
141.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,717.93
2,714.91
776.56
1,100.56
996.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.24
21.86
7.06
8.39
10.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
130
120
100
100
100
Equity
114
114
109.98
109.98
109.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.98
7.56
6.8
7.58
7.29
PBDTM(%)
8.26
4.45
3.16
4.1
3.67
PATM(%)
3.41
1.73
0.68
1.88
1.83
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.Read More
Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
According to a Monday news announcement, Gautam Adani's business reported that its cash balance amounted for 24.8% of gross debt.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.