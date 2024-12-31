Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26,824.05
13,358.73
16,208.69
9,550.21
yoy growth (%)
100.79
-17.58
69.72
22.76
Raw materials
-22,865.01
-10,559.07
-12,679.99
-7,778.3
As % of sales
85.24
79.04
78.22
81.44
Employee costs
-381.84
-312.17
-275.87
-235.34
As % of sales
1.42
2.33
1.7
2.46
Other costs
-2,271.39
-1,483.86
-2,506.97
-910.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.46
11.1
15.46
9.52
Operating profit
1,305.81
1,003.63
745.86
626.48
OPM
4.86
7.51
4.6
6.55
Depreciation
-124.73
-121.51
-120.97
-87.41
Interest expense
-571.33
-505.93
-381.01
-666.35
Other income
503.5
391.92
410.33
616.21
Profit before tax
1,113.25
768.11
654.21
488.93
Taxes
-392.55
-186.45
-270.66
-96.91
Tax rate
-35.26
-24.27
-41.37
-19.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-13.95
Adj. profit
720.7
581.66
383.55
378.07
Exceptional items
0
-212.85
315.34
-181.05
Net profit
720.7
368.81
698.89
197.02
yoy growth (%)
95.41
-47.22
254.71
-11.1
NPM
2.68
2.76
4.31
2.06
