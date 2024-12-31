Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
15.87%
15.69%
13.59%
13.59%
13.59%
Indian
59.01%
59.01%
59.01%
59.01%
59.01%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.75%
17.75%
20.17%
20.09%
20.17%
Non-Institutions
7.35%
7.52%
7.21%
7.29%
7.21%
Total Non-Promoter
25.1%
25.28%
27.39%
27.39%
27.39%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.Read More
Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
According to a Monday news announcement, Gautam Adani's business reported that its cash balance amounted for 24.8% of gross debt.Read More
