|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.58
-8.9
16.36
2.09
Op profit growth
48.22
9.66
-1.1
19.73
EBIT growth
27.78
9.04
14.08
-6.82
Net profit growth
-15.83
-18.93
50.3
-23.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.34
6.33
5.26
6.19
EBIT margin
5
6.88
5.75
5.86
Net profit margin
1.11
2.33
2.62
2.03
RoCE
6.21
8.04
7.48
6.08
RoNW
0.98
1.35
1.77
1.29
RoA
0.34
0.68
0.85
0.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.32
6.79
7.26
3.41
Dividend per share
1
1
1
0.4
Cash EPS
-4.28
3.5
6.05
0.29
Book value per share
202.36
156.01
154.08
137.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
466.59
151.81
18.94
28.64
P/CEPS
-470.45
294.09
22.71
332.42
P/B
9.96
6.6
0.89
0.71
EV/EBIDTA
54.88
39.21
8.14
11.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
11.65
0
Tax payout
-50.06
-25.25
-35.11
-23.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.54
115.99
106.15
121.54
Inventory days
22.46
19.93
20.62
19.54
Creditor days
-81.52
-107.4
-85.11
-86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.37
-1.97
-1.58
-1.67
Net debt / equity
1.69
0.84
0.53
1.04
Net debt / op. profit
10.14
5.75
3.95
6.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.38
-76.5
-79.85
-82.78
Employee costs
-1.7
-2.09
-1.57
-1.62
Other costs
-15.57
-15.06
-13.3
-9.39
Invest wise with Expert advice
