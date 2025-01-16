iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

2,399.5
(-1.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.58

-8.9

16.36

2.09

Op profit growth

48.22

9.66

-1.1

19.73

EBIT growth

27.78

9.04

14.08

-6.82

Net profit growth

-15.83

-18.93

50.3

-23.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.34

6.33

5.26

6.19

EBIT margin

5

6.88

5.75

5.86

Net profit margin

1.11

2.33

2.62

2.03

RoCE

6.21

8.04

7.48

6.08

RoNW

0.98

1.35

1.77

1.29

RoA

0.34

0.68

0.85

0.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.32

6.79

7.26

3.41

Dividend per share

1

1

1

0.4

Cash EPS

-4.28

3.5

6.05

0.29

Book value per share

202.36

156.01

154.08

137.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

466.59

151.81

18.94

28.64

P/CEPS

-470.45

294.09

22.71

332.42

P/B

9.96

6.6

0.89

0.71

EV/EBIDTA

54.88

39.21

8.14

11.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

11.65

0

Tax payout

-50.06

-25.25

-35.11

-23.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

67.54

115.99

106.15

121.54

Inventory days

22.46

19.93

20.62

19.54

Creditor days

-81.52

-107.4

-85.11

-86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.37

-1.97

-1.58

-1.67

Net debt / equity

1.69

0.84

0.53

1.04

Net debt / op. profit

10.14

5.75

3.95

6.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.38

-76.5

-79.85

-82.78

Employee costs

-1.7

-2.09

-1.57

-1.62

Other costs

-15.57

-15.06

-13.3

-9.39

Adani Enterp. : related Articles

Adani Stocks Soar After Hindenburg Fallout

Adani Stocks Soar After Hindenburg Fallout

16 Jan 2025|11:26 AM

Adani Ports gained 2%, trading at Rs 1,151, while Adani Energy Solutions increased 6.6%, reaching a day's high of Rs 833.00.

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM

AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

29 Nov 2024|06:28 PM

Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

10 Oct 2024|10:48 AM

The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

