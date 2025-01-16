Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,399.8
|102.53
|2,80,119.66
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
801
|61.89
|29,154.06
|72.16
|0.78
|658.28
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
209.17
|15.53
|16,901.96
|618.08
|2.87
|12,384.69
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
673.7
|205.06
|14,992.57
|23.01
|0.21
|249.83
|64.86
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
71.47
|80.56
|10,513.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Adani Ports gained 2%, trading at Rs 1,151, while Adani Energy Solutions increased 6.6%, reaching a day's high of Rs 833.00.Read More
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.Read More
Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
