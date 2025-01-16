iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

2,399.5
(-1.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,399.8

102.532,80,119.66627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

801

61.8929,154.0672.160.78658.2871.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

209.17

15.5316,901.96618.082.8712,384.6950.08

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

673.7

205.0614,992.5723.010.21249.8364.86

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

71.47

80.5610,513.538.1601.569.58

Adani Enterp.: RELATED NEWS

Adani Stocks Soar After Hindenburg Fallout

Adani Stocks Soar After Hindenburg Fallout

16 Jan 2025|11:26 AM

Adani Ports gained 2%, trading at Rs 1,151, while Adani Energy Solutions increased 6.6%, reaching a day's high of Rs 833.00.

Read More
Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM

AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

Read More
Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

29 Nov 2024|06:28 PM

Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.

Read More
Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

Read More
Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

10 Oct 2024|10:48 AM

The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

