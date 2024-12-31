|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to consider proposal of fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities, by way of private placement or public issue Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Proposal of Raising of Funds Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024 and Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024 Submission of Media Release and Investor Presentation on Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Intimation for Record date for final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. As attached As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.Read More
Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
According to a Monday news announcement, Gautam Adani's business reported that its cash balance amounted for 24.8% of gross debt.Read More
