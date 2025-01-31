Adani Enterprises Q3 Revenue Down 9% YoY

Adani Enterprises Ltd reported a YoY decline of 8.8% in revenues, which fell to ₹22,848 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹25,050 crore in the same quarter last year. The forex mark-to-market losses in finance costs related to its Australian mining operations, owing to the depreciation of the Australian Dollar, are the primary cause of the drop in revenue.
EBITDA declined 4.8% YoY to ₹3,069.4 crore, though EBITDA margin rose by 50 basis points to 13.4% from 12.9% last year. Expenses rose in many areas and crimped profitability:
Operating margins stayed stable despite adversities created from forex losses, cost escalations; this profit was due to diversified business portfolios and effective cost management of the company.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.