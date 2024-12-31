iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Enterprises Ltd AGM

2,382
(7.05%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Adani Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024
15/01/2025
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Jun 20242 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024 and Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)

Adani Enterp.: Related News

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM

AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

29 Nov 2024|06:28 PM

Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

10 Oct 2024|10:48 AM

The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Adani Aims to Soothe Investor Jitters

Adani Aims to Soothe Investor Jitters

19 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

According to a Monday news announcement, Gautam Adani's business reported that its cash balance amounted for 24.8% of gross debt.

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

