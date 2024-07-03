Yes Bank Ltd Summary

Yes Bank Ltd is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services. The Bank operates in four segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment includes investments, all financial markets activities undertaken on behalf of the Banks customers, trading, maintenance of reserve requirements and resource mobilization from other Banks and financial institutions. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment includes lending, deposit taking and other services offered to corporate customers. The Retail Banking segment includes lending, deposit taking and other services offered to retail customers. The Other Banking Operations segment includes para banking activities, such as third-party product distribution and merchant banking. Yes Banks branch network stood at 1,050 branches and its ATM network stood at 1,724 as on 31 December 2017, which includes 573 Bunch Note Acceptors/Cash Recyclers. The branch and ATM network is spread in 29 states and 7 Union Territories. Yes Bank Ltd was incorporated on November 21, 2003. The bank was founded by Rana Kapoor. The Bank obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 21, 2004. In the year 2005, they forayed into retail banking with launch of International Gold and Silver debit card in partnership with MasterCard International. In June 2005, they came out with the public issue and their shares were listed on the stock exchanges. In December 2005, the Bank bagged Corporate Dossier award from Economic Times. In the year 2006, the Bank received Financial Express Awards for Indias Best Banks. In April 2007, they made a tie-up with the Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC). The Bank was ranked as the No 1 Emerging Markets Sustainable Bank of the Year-Asia at the FT/IFC Washington Sustainable Banking Awards, 2008 in London. The Bank was ranked as the No 1 Bank in the Business Today-KPMG Best Banks Annual Survey, 2008.During the year 2008-09, the Bank opened 50 new branches and 18 new off-site ATMs. During the year 2009-10, the Bank opened 33 new branches. They opened 64 Branches during the year 2010-11. As of March 31, 2011, they operated 214 branches across 164 cities in India, and approximately 250 automated teller machines (ATMs).At the beginning of Financial Year 2010-11, the Bank embarked on an ambitious journey into the next phase of growth and launched YES BANK - VERSION 2.0, Building the Best Quality Bank of the World in India. Version 2.0 is clearly the most stimulating phase in the life cycle of YES BANK with a vision of establishing 750 branches, 3000 ATMs, 12,000 employees, Rs 125,000 Cr. Deposit base, Rs 100,000 Cr. Loan book and a Rs 150,000 Cr. Balance Sheet size by 2015.On 18 September 2013, Yes Bank announced that it has successfully closed equivalent to USD 255 million by way of Dual Currency, Multi-tenor Syndicated Foreign Currency Loan Facility. The facility has a maturity of 1 and 2 years with majority commitments coming in the 2 year tenure bucket. The loan has been widely distributed with commitments from 11 banks representing 8 countries across US, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. The said facility shall be utilized for general corporate purposes and trade finance for our valued clients.On 31 March 2014, Yes Bank announced that it has recently raised additional USD 34 million from DEG, through a long term senior loan agreement for a tenor of 6 years. This loan arrangement follows Yes Bank raising dual tranche USD 150 million from IFC, Washington, a member of the World Bank Group, for tenor of 2 and 7 years, in December 2013. Yes Bank was the first institution globally to receive funding through IFCs Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program and the first Indian bank to raise loan under IFCs A/B loan facility.On 30 May 2004, Yes Bank announced that it has successfully closed a qualified institutional placement to raise USD 500 million (Rs 2942 crore) at issue price of Rs 550 per share.On 18 July 2014, Yes Bank and TRANSFAST, a leading international money transfer company, announced the launch of online money transfer services with instant deposits to customer accounts with any bank in India through innovative technology offered by Yes Bank and running on the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) core platform. This service facilitates real-time deposits of funds to all banks currently connected to the NPCI platform for inward remittances and is available 24 hours a day/7 days a week/365 days a year, setting a new standard money transfer services.On 15 September 2014, Yes Bank announced that it has received ratings upgrade from credit rating agency ICRA for its various long term debt programmes. The rating upgrades factor in Yes Banks continued robust operating performance with its ability to maintain strong asset quality indicators through cycles and improving CASA base with increasing granularity in the liability franchise. The ratings also factor in the highly successful recent equity mobilisation of USD 500 million by the bank that further strengthens its capitalisation profile. On 30 September 2014, Yes Bank announced that it has received ratings upgrade from credit rating agency Credit Analysis & Research (CARE) for its lower Tier II, upper Tier II and perpetual bonds. The ratings upgrade comes due to Yes Banks consistent profitability performance, capital-raising ability and steady asset quality across economic cycles. On 20 October 2014, Yes Bank announced that it has successfully raised equivalent of USD 422 million by way of Dual Currency Multi-tenor Syndicated Loan Facility. The facility has a maturity of 1, 2 and 3 years. The loan has been widely distributed, with commitments being received from 21 banks, representing 14 countries across the US, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Japan, Taiwan & Australia, with larger commitment coming in the 2 & 3 year tranches. The said facility shall be utilized for general corporate purposes.On 23 December 2014, Yes Bank announced that it has successfully raised USD 200 million unsecured loan facility from the Asian Development Bank. The loan will be used by Yes Bank to lend the Indian rupee equivalent amount to finance working capital and investment loans targeted towards small farm households and rural women in Self Help Groups (SHGs).On 25 February 2015, Yes Bank announced that it has successfully issued Indias first ever Green Infrastructure Bonds raising an amount of Rs 1000 crore. The issue launched on 16 February 2015 for Rs 500 crore plus green shoe option witnessed strong demand from leading investors including Insurance companies, Pension & Provident Funds, Foreign Portfolio Investors, New Pension Schemes and Mutual Funds, resulting in a total subscription of Rs 1000 crore and was closed on 24 February 2015. The bonds are for a tenor of 10 years. The amount raised will be used by Yes Bank to finance Green Infrastructure Projects in Renewable Energy including Solar Power, Wind Power, Biomass, and Small Hydel Projects. The Board of Directors of Yes Bank at its meeting held on 22 April 2015 approved the proposal to seek final approval of shareholders for increase in the limit for the FII/FPI of upto 74% of the paid up share capital of the bank from the existing limit of 49% of the paid up share capital. In another decision, the Board empowered the Capital Raising Committee, a sub Committee of the Board, to raise funds by way of issuance of equity capital up to US$ 1 billion in one or more tranches on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit. The issuance may be by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or any other international offering like Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)/American Depository Receipts (ADRs), or by any other appropriate mode as decided by the Capital Raising Committee. The Board also approved sponsored Level I Depository Receipt (DR) issuance programme of upto 10 million DRs, with conversion of 2 equity shares to 1 DR, pursuant to the Depository Receipts Scheme, 2014 (the Scheme) for facilitating issue of depository receipts (the DR) outside India against underlying existing equity shares through a Foreign Depository through sponsored/unsponsored route.On 14 July 2015, Yes Bank announced that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up IFSC Banking Units (IBUs) in Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT). Establishing the IBU will propel Yes Banks growth plans further by providing it access to international financial markets, as well as provide a comprehensive product suite to its corporate clients requiring foreign currency (FCY) funding. It will also allow Yes Bank to raise FCY funding through MTNs and other routes as appropriate.On 5 August 2015, Yes Bank announced that it has raised Rs 315 crore through the issue of Green Infrastructure Bonds to International Finance Corporation, Washington. This is the first investment by IFC in an Emerging Markets Green Bond issue in the world. The bonds are for a tenor of 10 years. The amount raised will be used by Yes Bank to finance green infrastructure projects like solar power and wind power in the renewable energy space. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2015 in Chennai, Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO of Yes Bank announced on 9 September 2015 the planned launch of Yes Banks single largest National Centralised Operations Management and Services Delivery facility in Ambattur - Chennai. This Chennai facility which is envisaged as the future of Banking Services, Operations & technology of the world, in India, will be spread across 4 lac square ft space. As the anchor tenant, the tower will be named Yes Bank Tower Centre of Management Excellence and will be expanded to 9 lac sq ft in the second phase by March 2018. The Phase 1 of the facility is expected to become operational by Q1 FY 2017.On 27 October 2015, Yes Bank announced that it has operationalised its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in the Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT), thus becoming the first bank to have begun its operations by setting up an IBU in GIFT city. On 31 December 2015, Yes Bank announced that the bank has successfully raised Rs 1500 crore of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds. The bonds will be listed on the BSE Limited.On 30 November 2015, Yes Bank announced that it has signed an agreement with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the US governments Development Finance Institution, for debt financing of $245 million to increase lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. US-based lender Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. will act as sponsor and co-lender to the project, providing a loan of $20 million, bringing the total facility amount to $265 million. Specifically, half of the financing will be used to support either Micro-SMEs or SMEs in underserved rural and urban markets.On 19 January 2016, Yes Bank formalised the Memorandum of Understanding signed with The London Stock Exchange during Prime Minister Narendra Modis UK visit in November 2015, to develop bond and equity issuance, with particular focus on the relatively untapped sector of Green Infrastructure Finance. As part of the agreement with London Stock Exchange Group, Yes Bank confirmed that it plans to list a Green Bond of up to $500 million on London Stock Exchange by December 2016. On 3 March 2016, Yes Bank announced that it has acquired 5 lakh equity shares of Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) from BSE Limited which is equivalent to 5.006% of the paid-up capital of IiAS. IiAS is a proxy advisory firm, dedicated to providing participants in the Indian market with independent opinion, research and data on corporate governance issues as well as voting recommendations on shareholder resolutions.On 27 July 2016, Yes Bank announced that it has received an inprinciple approval from the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to sponsor a mutual fund and to setup an Asset Management Company (AMC) and a Trustee Company. The AMC and the Trust Company will be set up as wholly owned subsidiaries of the bank. Yes Bank said that the AMC will further strengthen Yes Banks expertise in wealth management solutions, debt capital markets and gain from its significant and growing customer base & distribution network, and overall execution expertise, to build a large and profitable fund management franchise. Earlier, in October 2015, Yes Bank received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to sponsor a Mutual Fund and to setup Asset Management Company (AMC) and a Trustee Company. On 8 September 2016, Yes Bank announced its decision to defer qualified institutions placement (QIP) of its equity shares due to heightened volatility in stock price during early course of trading hours on that day. On 27 September 2016, Yes Bank announced that it will raise Rs 330 crore (approximately USD 50 million equivalent) through an issue of a 7-year Green Infrastructure Bonds to FMO, the Dutch Development Bank, on a private placement basis. FMO will be investing in Yes Banks bonds through FMOs own sustainable bonds. The amount raised will be used by Yes Bank to finance green infrastructure, including solar and wind projects in the renewable energy space. This issuance would be externally assured by a reputed third party. An external annual review and monitoring would be undertaken on the use of proceeds in line with the Green Bond Principles 2016.On 4 October 2016, Yes Bank announced that it has successfully raised Rs 2135 crore (including green shoe of Rs 1135 crore) by issuing Senior Long-term Infrastructure Bonds on private placement basis. The proceeds from the Infrastructure Bonds will be used to finance long term projects in infrastructure and its allied sub-sectors, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India. On 2 November 2016, Yes Bank announced that it has generated $ 650 million worth of business outstanding (Customer Assets) at its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT). Yes Bank was the first bank to start operations in GIFT City in October 2015.On 29 March 2017, Yes Bank announced closure of qualified institutions placement (QIP) of its equity shares. The bank successfully raised Rs 4906.65 crore from issue of 3.27 crore shares at the issue price of Rs 1,500 per share. The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Yes Bank on 16 October 2017 approved the issue of Perpetual Subordinated Unsecured Non Convertible BASEL III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds in the nature of Debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 3000 crore, with a Green shoe option to retain oversubscription to the extent of an additional Rs 3000 crore.The Board of Directors of Yes Bank at its meeting held on 26 July 2017 approved sub-division of equity shares from 1 equity share of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each. On 21 November 2017, Yes Bank announced that it has raised USD 400 million through two syndicated loan transactions in Taiwan and Japan, comprising USD 250 million from Taiwanese banks and JPY 16.5 billion (USD 150 million) from Japan.On 23 November 2017, Yes Bank announced that it has been included in the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) - ESG Leaders Index and MSCI ACWI SRI Index. This makes the bank the first and only Indian bank to be part of the three global ESG benchmark indices - MSCI ESG/SRI, DJSI and FTSE4Good in 2017.On 29 November 2017, Yes Bank announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of the bank at its meeting held on 29 November 2017 has considered and approved the banks proposal to set up the Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme for an amount of USD 1 billion to eligible investors, from time to time, in one or more tranches and/or series, under the MTN programme of the Bank within limits permitted by regulatory authorities.On 12 December 2017, Yes Bank subscribed to and was allotted 9.4 lakh equity shares constituting 5.62% of the post-issue paid-up capital of OPOSL under the anchor investor portion in the initial public offer of OPOSL on the Emerge platform of National Stock Exchange of India. OPOSL is primarily a domestic BPO mainly engaged in outsourcing services which includes inbound and outbound call, bank office/transaction processing, data management services and business analytics catering to clients across industries including telecommunications, BFSI, travel, manufacturing, E-commerce etc. On 18 December 2017, Yes Bank made its entry in the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex.On 19 December 2017, Yes Bank announced that expansion of renewable energy power generation across India will be supported by a new USD 400 million joint initiative backed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Yes Bank. Yes Bank will manage the co-financing programme for construction of new solar power plants and wind farms across the country. This new initiative is the first EIB cooperation with Yes Bank and represents the first support for renewable energy in Asia with a commercial bank. This is also the longest tenor borrowing facility for Yes Bank in the international loan market. On 17 January 2018, Yes Bank announced that it has signed solar energy co-financing Letters of Intent (LoI) with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (up to 10 MW capacity), Hero Future Energy (up to 1.5 GW capacity), Greenko Group (up to 10 GW capacity), Amplus Solar (up to 1 GW capacity) and Jakson Group (up to 1 GW capacity) for their solar projects in India to be completed by 2023. On 7 February 2018, Yes Bank announced that it has successfully completed issuance of its maiden USD 600 million bond issue in the international debt markets. The bonds received an overwhelming response from international investors and saw a final order book, at a spread of 130 basis points, being oversubscribed by more than 1.83 times from over 90 accounts. The proceeds will be used to fund the banks IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gift City and expand IBUs rapidly growing business opportunities. Earlier, the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of the bank on 2 February 2018 approved the issuance and allotment of fixed rate notes for an aggregate principal amount of USD 600 nillion under the Medium Term Note programme of the bank.On 14 February 2018, Yes Bank announced the listing of the banks debut USD 600 million bond issue under its maiden USD 1 billion MTN programme on Global Securities Market (GSM), Indias first capital raising platform for international investors in any currency, located at the Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City) IFSC. On 16 February 2016, Yes Bank clarified to the stock exchanges that the bank has nil exposure to the entities that were associated with the fraud in the gems and jewellery sector. The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Yes Bank on 21 February 2018 approved the issue of rated, listed, non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, BASEL III compliant Tier 2 Bonds, in the nature of debentures, of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 3000 crore.On 13 March 2018, Yes Bank announced that has acquired 8.97 crore equity shares, constituting 17.31% of the paid-up share capital of Fortis Healthcare Limited, pursuant to invocation of pledge on the said equity shares subsequent to default by promoter group companies in the credit facility provided by the bank. On 15 March 2018, Yes Bank announced that it has sold 1.12 crore shares, constituting 2.17% of the paid up share capital of Fortis Healthcare Limited, in various tranches last being on 15 March 2018.On 16 March 2018, Yes Bank announced that Mahindra Renewables Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd., achieved financial closure for its 250 MW solar power project to be located in Rewa District of Madhya Pradesh with Yes Bank for financial assistance in the form of project debt to the extent of Rs 750 crore and from other financial institutions up to Rs 200 crore.During FY 2018-19, YES BANKs geographical footprint expanded to 1,120 branches and 21 Banking Correspondents (BC) banking outlets spread across 740 locations with 1,456 ATMs and Bunch Note Acceptor/Recycler (BNAs). During FY 2019-20, YES BANKs geographical footprint expanded to 1,135 branches and 21 Banking Correspondents (BC) banking outlets spread across 750 locations with 1,423 ATMs and Bunch Note Acceptor/Recycler (BNAs).During FY 2020-21, YES BANKs geographical footprint stood at 1,070 branches and 72 Business Correspondent Banking Outlets spread across more than 750 locations with 1,340 ATMs and Bunch Note Acceptor/Recycler (BNAs). During FY 2021-22, YES BANK expanded its geographical footprint to 1,122 branches and 95 Business Correspondent Banking Outlets spread across more than 750 locations with 1,244 ATMs and Bunch Note Acceptor/Recycler. The Bank introduced 52 branchesduring the year primarily in West and South India to bolster the presence.During FY 2022-23, YES BANK added 83 new branches and expanded its geographical footprint to 1,192 branches and 150 Business Correspondent Banking Outlets spread across 700+ locations with 1,301 ATMs and Bunch Note Acceptor/Recycler.The Bank expanded its geographical presence with 1,234 branches, 219 BCBOs and 1,290 ATMs (including CRMs and BNAs) in over 300 districts in India in 2023-24. In 2024, the Bank has launched IRIS by YES BANK- A comprehensive mobile banking solution that offers end-to-end life cycle management and enables customers to bank on the go. The Bank introduced YES Pay Next, an innovative UPI payment mobile banking application that offers efficient transaction management with its intuitive features and enhanced security protocols and seamless and secure payment solutions. The Bank added 133 branches since January, 2023.