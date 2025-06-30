YES Bank Board Sees Exit of Shweta Jalan, D. Shivakumar Steps In as Director

YES Bank has made changes to its boardroom, with Shweta Jalan stepping down from her role as Non-Executive Director. Jalan, who was nominated by Verventa Holdings Ltd., sent in her resignation letter on June 26. The bank’s board formally acknowledged and accepted her resignation at its meeting held on June 27.

Along with stepping down from the board, she also relinquished her roles in the various board-level committees she was part of. To fill the vacancy, the board has appointed D. Shivakumar as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, liable to retire by rotation), also nominated by Verventa Holdings.

His role is non-executive and he will be subject to retirement by rotation, as per company rules. Shivakumar’s appointment still needs the nod from shareholders. A well-respected business leader, he brings with him decades of experience from a wide range of industries.

Currently, he is an Operating Partner at Advent International. Before this, he held senior roles at the Aditya Birla Group, PepsiCo India, Nokia, Hindustan Unilever, and Philips India.

Over the years, he has built a strong reputation for strategic leadership and managing growth across complex markets. His academic background is equally solid, with degrees from IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, along with additional studies at Wharton. With this new addition, YES Bank is looking to strengthen its leadership team as it continues its business transformation.

