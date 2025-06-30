iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

YES Bank Board Sees Exit of Shweta Jalan, D. Shivakumar Steps In as Director

30 Jun 2025 , 09:30 PM

YES Bank has made changes to its boardroom, with Shweta Jalan stepping down from her role as Non-Executive Director. Jalan, who was nominated by Verventa Holdings Ltd., sent in her resignation letter on June 26. The bank’s board formally acknowledged and accepted her resignation at its meeting held on June 27.

Along with stepping down from the board, she also relinquished her roles in the various board-level committees she was part of. To fill the vacancy, the board has appointed D. Shivakumar as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, liable to retire by rotation), also nominated by Verventa Holdings.

His role is non-executive and he will be subject to retirement by rotation, as per company rules. Shivakumar’s appointment still needs the nod from shareholders. A well-respected business leader, he brings with him decades of experience from a wide range of industries.

Currently, he is an Operating Partner at Advent International. Before this, he held senior roles at the Aditya Birla Group, PepsiCo India, Nokia, Hindustan Unilever, and Philips India.

Over the years, he has built a strong reputation for strategic leadership and managing growth across complex markets. His academic background is equally solid, with degrees from IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, along with additional studies at Wharton. With this new addition, YES Bank is looking to strengthen its leadership team as it continues its business transformation.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Appointment news
  • Bank News
  • Indian Stock Market
  • stock market news
  • Yes Bank
  • Yes Bank news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:30 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.