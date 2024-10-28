Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30 2024 and Closure of Trading Window Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting under Reg. 29 50 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) and Year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) - Reg 32 (1), (3) - Statement of Deviation & Variation Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015_Financial Results for the FY ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024