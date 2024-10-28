|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30 2024 and Closure of Trading Window Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting under Reg. 29 50 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) and Year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) - Reg 32 (1), (3) - Statement of Deviation & Variation Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015_Financial Results for the FY ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|4 Jan 2024
|YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for intimating the date of Board Meeting for considering Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting-SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting-Statement of Deviations under Regulations 32 (1) (3) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.01.2024)
Gross NPA increased to ₹3,889.4 Crore from ₹3,845 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹1,168 Crore from ₹1,246 Crore.
Yes Bank's current market value is Rs 68,586.98 crore. A 51% stake sale would be India's largest banking sector merger and acquisition.
Bali will join Yes Bank on August 26 and report to executive director Rajan Pental, according to a report by ET.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
In a statement with the bourses, the private lender responded, "The RBI has not granted any in principle approval as stated in the article."
