iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yes Bank Ltd Board Meeting

18.34
(2.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:04:57 PM

Yes Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30 2024 and Closure of Trading Window Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting20 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting under Reg. 29 50 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)
Board Meeting27 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the date of the Board Meeting for considering Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) and Year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) - Reg 32 (1), (3) - Statement of Deviation & Variation Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015_Financial Results for the FY ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 20244 Jan 2024
YES BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for intimating the date of Board Meeting for considering Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting-SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting-Statement of Deviations under Regulations 32 (1) (3) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.01.2024)

Yes Bank: Related News

YES Bank Q2 net profit jumps to ₹553 Crore

YES Bank Q2 net profit jumps to ₹553 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|10:19 AM

Gross NPA increased to ₹3,889.4 Crore from ₹3,845 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹1,168 Crore from ₹1,246 Crore.

Read More
MUFG Makes Play for Yes Bank Control

MUFG Makes Play for Yes Bank Control

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Yes Bank's current market value is Rs 68,586.98 crore. A 51% stake sale would be India's largest banking sector merger and acquisition.

Read More
Yes Bank appoints Sumit Bali as Retail Head

Yes Bank appoints Sumit Bali as Retail Head

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|02:22 PM

Bali will join Yes Bank on August 26 and report to executive director Rajan Pental, according to a report by ET.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Read More
Yes Bank Denies Reports of 51% Stake Sale

Yes Bank Denies Reports of 51% Stake Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|01:12 PM

In a statement with the bourses, the private lender responded, "The RBI has not granted any in principle approval as stated in the article."

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yes Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.